White House says 'Remain in Mexico' policy is over

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Several thousand migrants forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era program gradually will be allowed to enter the United States to pursue their asylum claims in coming weeks and months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Democratic President Joe Biden in his administration's bid to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which pushed non-Mexican migrants back to Mexico to await resolution of their U.S. cases, which sometimes took months or years. The Biden administration will no longer enroll migrants in MPP and those currently waiting in Mexico will be removed from the program and allowed to enter the United States as they return for their next scheduled court dates, DHS said in a statement.