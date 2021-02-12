White House says staffer who harassed reporter has been suspended for one week

President Biden’s communications team says they won’t be firing a staffer who threatened and made misogynistic comments to a reporter last month.

Video Transcript

CAITLIN: A deputy of yours has been suspended for a week without pay for comments he made to a female reporter, bullying her, after she reached out for a request for comment on a story. Whose idea was the one week suspension instead of a potential resignation or firing? And how can you keep this person in a public-facing press relations role, dealing with female reporters, when he made such sexist comments to this female reporter reaching out for a request for comment.

Well, let me first say, obviously Caitlin, that I take this very seriously. I'm a woman, obviously, but I've been in this town working in press and communications for nearly 20 years, almost 20 years. And I think many of you know me and have worked with me closely, and many of you know many people in this building, including the President, who take these allegations quite seriously.

JEN PSAKI: TJ Ducklo, who is the deputy who you're asking about, has apologized to the reporter. Apologized to the reporter quite shortly after the comments were made. He had a heated conversation about a story related to his personal life. I'm not saying that's acceptable, but I just want to be clear that it was not about an issue related to the White House or a White House policy, or anything along those lines.

He's the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President, nor is it the standard of behavior set by me and I'm his direct supervisor. In addition to his initial apology, he sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret. The ask, he has been placed, as you noted, on a one week suspension without pay. That is a significant step. I'm not aware of a history of that step being taken, you all can check me on that.

And in addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at "Politico." No one wants anyone to feel uncomfortable, to be put in an uncomfortable position, and that's not behavior that we will tolerate. So those were the steps that were taken and we felt it was a serious punishment.

CAITLIN: But he'll still be working with female reporters, and it wasn't just a hostile conversation. I think we've all probably have plenty of those and vise versa, those happen. But the language that he is alleged to have used, according to this report, is arguably-- or even not arguably, sexist. So what are you doing to deal with that part of it?

JEN PSAKI: It's completely unacceptable. He knows that. We've had conversations with him about that. That is why we have also contacted, not long before today, but immediately following their conversation, my colleague Kate Bedingfield has reached out to an editor at "Playbook" to convey our apology. We've reached out at every level there to convey our apology and been clear this will never happen again. And it is not going to be tolerated here at the White House.

JOSH: Sorry. Can I just follow up on this?

JEN PSAKI: Go ahead. Go ahead, Josh.

JOSH: Not to belabor the point.

JEN PSAKI: It's OK.

JOSH: But the President on Inauguration Day spoke to people that he was, I guess, swearing in new staff. And he said, I promise I will find you on the spot no ifs, ands, or buts if they speak down to or disrespect their colleagues. Now, it's not a colleague being questioned here, but isn't this sort of well short of what he pledged on Inauguration Day?

JEN PSAKI: As I've said, Josh, it doesn't meet our standard. It doesn't meet the President's standard. And it was important that we took a step to make that clear. And that included not just an apology directly from him and apologies directly from us at the highest levels there, but also a step to suspend him for one week without pay. And that, in our view, was an important step to send the message that we don't find it acceptable.

REPORTER 1: But Jen, was the President involved in this discussion at all? With this--

JEN PSAKI: No, I've not discussed it with the President. It was a decision I made and with the approval of the chief of staff.

REPORTER 2: Jen, if you knew about this conversation for weeks, why wasn't TJ suspended until after the article dropped? He was here up until last night.

JEN PSAKI: You're right. There were conversations that occurred with the reporter as well as editors at "Politico" immediately after the conversation occurred. That was how we engaged in a private manner. And that was what we felt was appropriate at the time.