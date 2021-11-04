White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin

FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication with Trinity College shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus, the type of virus linked to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that understanding the origins of COVID-19 remains a key focus of Biden administration and that they will continue pushing for answers.

"It's incredibly important for us to get to the bottom of this," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. "Time is of the essence" and the U.S. and its partners will continue to fight for transparency from China.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt)

