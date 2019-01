WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal special counsel's indictment of Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, in the Russia probe are unrelated to the president or the White House, Trump's press secretary said on Friday.

"The charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with White House," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in an interview with CNN. "The president did nothing wrong."





