White House says U.S. has no plan to withdraw snapback sanctions

U.S. President Biden departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States has no plan to withdraw so-called "snapback" sanctions against Iran in anticipation of joining talks with Europe on the Iranian nuclear program, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as U.S. President Joe Biden flew to Michigan, Psaki said "there is no plan to take additional steps" on Iran in advance of having a "diplomatic conversation." Iran has demanded the United States end sanctions against Iranian targets.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Indian retailer group calls for ban on Amazon in country after Reuters report

    A leading group of Indian retailers on Wednesday urged the government to ban the local operations of Amazon.com Inc, after Reuters reported the U.S. e-commerce giant has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations. The Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/amazon-india-operation, based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019, provided an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders. In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which says it represents 80 million retail stores in India, said "the shocking revelations" in the Reuters story are "sufficient enough to immediately ban operations of Amazon in India."

  • Hong Kong sees rush for burner phones as government pushes contact-tracing app

    Electronics shops in Hong Kong have seen a sharp increase in demand for cheap burner phones as the Chinese-ruled city's government eases coronavirus restrictions but pushes the use of a contact-tracing app which has raised privacy concerns. The swift authoritarian turn taken by the government, which denies curbing the rights and freedoms of the special administrative region's 7.5 million residents, has resulted in deep-seated mistrust of public policies, including of measures to curb the coronavirus. "I'm buying a burner phone because the government clearly doesn't trust Hong Kong people, so why would I trust them?" said Vincent, 28, an accountant who gave only his first name because of the sensitivity of the issue.

  • Biden to debut at G7 focusing on vaccines, China

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with G7 world leaders on Friday for the first time since taking office.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday he plans to discuss the global response to the pandemic, reopening the world economy and countering China.The call with the Group of Seven is a chance for Biden to project a message of global reengagement after four years of former President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and unorthodox approach to foreign policy.Biden is set to pledge $4 billion to the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme, a global initiative which aims to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in poorer countries.Meanwhile Britain, which currently chairs the G7, will also ask member countries to help meet a 100-day target for the development of future vaccines.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to share surplus vaccine doses with developing countries and expressed interest in a global health treaty to ensure proper transparency in dealing with future pandemics.China will also be a top priority on the G7 agenda.In his first major foreign policy speech as U.S. president, Biden cast China as its "most serious competitor," pledging to confront what he called "China's economic abuses," "aggressive, coercive action" and "attack on human rights."Made up of the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, the G7 has a combined GDP of about $40 trillion - a little less than half of the global economy.

  • Exclusive: IAEA found uranium traces at two sites Iran barred it from, sources say

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog found uranium particles at two Iranian sites it inspected after months of stonewalling, diplomats say, and it is preparing to rebuke Tehran for failing to explain, possibly complicating U.S. efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy. The find and Iran's response risk hurting efforts by the new U.S. administration to restore Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, which President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump abandoned. Although the sites where the material was found are believed to have been inactive for nearly two decades, opponents of the nuclear deal, such as Israel, say evidence of undeclared nuclear activities shows that Iran has not been acting in good faith.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • French coronavirus death toll down week-on-week

    France reported 586 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, down from 724 a week ago, while the seven-day moving average of deaths fell to 381, the first time the average was below 400 since late January. The 586 deaths included 351 deaths in hospitals, from 412 on Monday, and 235 deaths in retirement homes over the past four days. The health ministry usually reports retirement home deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

  • ‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant goes viral for face mask sign

    State does not mandate employees and customers not mandated to wear coverings

  • EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022

    The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this year, nearly doubling the number of shots secured from the U.S. biotech firm for 2021. Under the deal, which confirms what Reuters exclusively reported on Monday, the European Union also has the option to buy another 150 million doses next year. The EU has already booked 160 million doses of the Moderna shot for this year.

  • Alabama's stat sheet filler Jones helps lead renaissance

    Herb Jones was draining 3-pointers — three in all — during the first half of Alabama's game against Georgia. For a sharp-shooting team like the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide, that might not seem notable. Then again, Jones made only one 3 all of last season.

  • Florida can run on 100 percent clean, renewable energy. Setting goals can make it happen | Opinion

    We are at a tipping point when it comes to how we power our lives. Nationwide, and in Florida, we are still producing, consuming and wasting energy in ways that create lasting damage to our environment and our health. In 2021, we have the opportunity and know-how to tap into clean and renewable energy from sources such as the sun and wind, but doing so will require the nation and state to transform the way they produce and consume energy.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • Government rushes virus gene-mapping as mutations spread

    The U.S. is scrambling to expand DNA mapping of coronavirus samples taken from patients to identify potentially deadlier mutations that are starting to spread around the country. On Wednesday, the White House announced a scaled up push by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by a U.S. Army biodefense institute. “I don’t think this is going to be a light switch; I think its going to be a dial,” CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters, as she described the effort.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Boy dying of cancer sworn into Ukrainian police

    With just days to live, a young boy's dream came trueTen-year-old Oleksandr Andriychuk is terminally ill with brain cancerHe enrolled in his local police force in a special ceremonyIt happened after police surprised him outside his homeLocation: Chernivtsi, UkraineUKRAINIAN VOLUNTEER, MARTA LEVCHENKO, SAYING:"We knew that this child has a dream and is waiting for a miracle to happen. He told us that the policeman is his cult hero and that he will become a policeman when he grows up. I am impressed that so many police officers from all over Ukraine replied to my Facebook post, they asked where the child lives. They sewed a uniform with a breast badge for Andriychuk."

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Deer cross under wildlife friendly fence

    Research video published by the Wyoming Migration Initiative on Wednesday (February 10) shows a group of 20 mule deer as they approach the obstacle and cross to the other side one by one, either by jumping over or walking under the fence, designed to allow wild animals to cross while keeping farm animals coralled.The trail camera footage was taken by student Tanner Warder as part of University of Wyoming research. It captures the mule deer migrating from high elevation mountains after spending their summer in Hoback Basin or the Upper Green River Valley, Wyoming Migration Initiative told Reuters in an email.About 4,000-5,000 mule deer use the migration corridor each year, with some travelling 150 miles (241 kilometre) to the desert from the mountains and have to cross 100 fences on their way.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Brianna Keilar Exposes Fox News’ Fearmongering Formula

    “They’re part of the bigger lie about what is true and what isn’t. They’re dividing a nation," the CNN anchor said of the conservative network.

  • House Democrat argues Trump violated Ku Klux Klan Act in Capitol riot lawsuit

    Three days after former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate for his role in the Capitol riot, one Democratic lawmaker is taking the matter to federal court. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, sued Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday, accusing them of conspiring with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers to incite the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, CNN reports. The civil lawsuit cites the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which prohibits the use of violence or intimidation to prevent federal officials from performing their duties, according to The Associated Press. "The defendants conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats, the plaintiff, as a member of Congress, from discharging his official duties to approve the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College following the presidential election held in November 2020," the lawsuit alleges. Attorney Joseph Sellers, who filed the lawsuit along with the NAACP, told The Associated Press that inciting a riot or trying to interfere with the certification of election results "could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president," and Trump is "just like any other private citizen" in this case. Trump, who for months pushed false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, spoke before a crowd of his supporters and urged them to "fight" on the day Congress was meeting to certify President Biden's election win. In an impeachment trial, the former president's attorneys argued he wasn't responsible for inciting the subsequent deadly riot, and the Senate acquitted him on a charge of "incitement of insurrection." Still, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after voting not guilty said there's "no question" that Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the riot, and he added that the former president can still be held liable for his actions in court. "He didn't get away with anything yet," McConnell said. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.The Daily Show solves Texas blackouts with 'America's most renewable resource: the insane hatred of AOC'