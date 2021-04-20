White House says U.S. will set 'a large cap soon' for refugees

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington
1 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the Biden administration expects to set "a large cap soon" for how many refugees it will accept in the remaining months of this fiscal year.

President Joe Biden last Friday drew criticism by sticking to a refugee cap of 15,000 set by his predecessor, Donald Trump. The White House backtracked in response to the criticism and said it would set a higher cap by mid-May.

Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the administration will set "a large cap soon," probably before May 15. The 2021 fiscal year ends at the end of September.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul)

