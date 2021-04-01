White House will seek national clean energy standard through Congress

FILE PHOTO: McCarthy speaks about the climate at the White House in Washington
(Reuters) -The White House on Thursday said the Biden administration will seek to pass a national clean energy standard through Congress as part of its broad effort to address climate change and create jobs through investments in infrastructure.

Such a policy would require utilities to source generation from carbon-free sources as part of President Joe Biden's plan to decarbonize the nation's electricity sector by 2035.

Nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage technologies would be included in the policy, Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, said during a briefing with reporters.

"We're interested in pursuing this and talking to Congress about it," McCarthy said. "We think the CES is appropriate. We think it's advisable, when you think the industry itself sees it as one of the most flexible and most effective tools."

McCarthy's remarks came a day after Biden unveiled a $2 trillion plan to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise. Much of the proposal was aimed at mitigating climate change through investing in clean energy technologies aimed at creating union-represented jobs.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom, David Shepardson and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)

