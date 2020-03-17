White House seeks $1-trillion economic stimulus, including payouts to Americans

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed a $1-trillion economic stimulus package to counter the effects of the coronavirus, including relief for small businesses and the airline industry, and sizable checks for Americans in the next two weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin outlined the request to Senate Republicans at a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill and has been in discussions with House Democratic leaders.

"It's going to be big and it's going to be bold," President Trump said, praising the bipartisan commitment in Congress to move quickly.

Senate Republicans — having taken a backseat to the administration and House Democrats on two prior coronavirus response bills — indicated that they will take the lead on writing the latest stimulus measure, which is expected to track the administration's $1-trillion request.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate would remain in session until it enacts the measure.

“We are crafting the major legislation that the American people deserve in the face of this major challenge,” McConnell said. “And it is my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps, above and beyond what the House passed, to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill expressed widespread support for a significant and immediate economic stimulus package — one that will likely top the response to the 2008 financial crisis. During that time, lawmakers quickly approved hundreds of billions of dollars to soften what would become the Great Recession.

The fast-moving coronavirus legislation reflects the urgent need to flush cash into a society that is rapidly changing as workers stay home, airlines cancel flights and restaurants and institutions close their doors to try to contain the spread of the virus. Mnuchin described much of the assistance as "business interruption" funding.

A key component is expected to be checks sent to Americans in the coming weeks. Mnuchin, who has become the administration's frontman in negotiating the stimulus, said details would be announced shortly about how large the checks would be and when they would be sent. He suggested the amounts would be larger than the $1,000 checks proposed in recent days.

McConnell did not commit to including per-person checks in his package but did say there would be some component to put money directly into the hands of individuals. Rank-and-file Senate Republicans support the idea of quickly infusing society with cash and helping workers who face layoffs.

"I think really now it’s just a question of drafting it and crafting it in a way that can pass and work — that will work soon enough," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a sentiment that was echoed almost universally among Senate Republicans.

Rubio, like Mnuchin, defended the billions of dollars that will be added to the nation's deficit in the coming weeks.

"We’re not talking about businesses here that made bad decisions that are asking to be bailed out. This is a virus," he said. "That is an extraordinary development."

The plan is generally expected to also include payments and loans to small businesses to keep their payrolls afloat, and loan guarantees to industries such as airlines and hotels. Trump said airline maker Boeing is expected to be included as well.

"This is worse than 9/11" for the airline industry, Mnuchin said, saying the sector has "almost ground to a halt."

Several Republicans said the size of the checks should rise based on one's income and family size, although the more targeted the support, the longer it may take to arrive in Americans' mailboxes.

There is precedent for the federal government to send checks straight to Americans, including in 2001 and during the Great Recession. In 2008, the Bush administration's tax-rebate program sent checks of up to $600 to individual taxpayers and $1,200 to married couples.

Such direct payments are usually spent almost immediately, especially by people with little savings, according to research. But it's unclear whether that will occur this time because consumers have been told not to travel or go to malls, restaurants and theaters to protect public health.

As it focuses on the new measure, the Senate is also expected to approve a bill the House passed early Saturday that would enact paid sick leave for a significant chunk of the U.S. workforce. That bill, hung up for several days over last-minute changes, also pays for coronavirus testing and provides expanded food aid and unemployment assistance for people who lose work because of the pandemic.