The White House accidentally sent Ukraine talking points to House Democrats again

They've done it again.

The White House on Friday sent around a list of talking points on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified before Congress as part of its impeachment inquiry Friday. The only problem? The talking points went out to House Democrats, ABC News' Ben Siegel reports.





If this all sounds familiar, it should. Last month, in the aftermath of the rough transcript of President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being released, the White House immediately blasted out its talking points but inadvertently sent them to Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).





The first time, the White House immediately attempted to "recall" the email, although it seems they've yet to do so here. This time, perhaps, whoever it is who works for the leader of the free world but is incapable of basic email use is too humiliated to even try.





This appears to be the second time the White House has sent impeachment talking points to House Democrats - this time on Yovanovitch: pic.twitter.com/vv5BeYwqXs — Ben Siegel (@benyc) October 11, 2019