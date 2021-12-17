White House has seen talks proposals from Russia, in contact with European allies

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has seen proposals from Russia to start talks and is speaking with its European allies and partners.

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," Psaki told reporters

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send a government negotiator "at any moment" to start talks with the United States on the security guarantees it is seeking in order to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

