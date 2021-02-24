White House to roll out Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week, pending authorization

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed J&J logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The United States expects to roll out three to four million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

A Johnson & Johnson executive on Tuesday had said the company expected to ship nearly 4 million doses of the vaccine once it gained authorization.

The additional vaccine will help President Joe Biden's administration in its goal of ramping up vaccination across the country as it seeks to control the pandemic that has cost more than 500,000 lives in the United States and pummeled the economy.

Zients described J&J's manufacturing as being behind schedule when the new president took over from former President Donald Trump.

"It was disappointing when we arrived. I think the progress is real and we look forward to continuing to work with the company to accelerate ... their delivery and their capacity," Zients told a briefing.

The FDA said on Wednesday that the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week.

The company has a contract to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by the end of June. Zients said the administration was working to accelerate that timeline.

Zients told reporters that the government had caught up from a backlog of vaccine distribution caused by the winter storm that hit Texas last week.

The White House also announced on Wednesday that it would deliver millions of masks next month to food banks and community health centers to ensure less well-off communities were getting access to a key tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Zients said that effort would cost $86 million.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Rebecca Spalding; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • J&J expects to deliver 20 mln doses in U.S. by end of March

    The single-dose vaccine is being considered by an outside advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this week, and emergency use authorization could come shortly afterward.Nettles also said Johnson & Johnson expects to be able to ship nearly 4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine upon authorization in the U.S.

  • EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after COVID-19

    European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to work on certificates of vaccination for EU citizens who have had an anti-COVID shot, with southern EU countries that depend heavily on tourism desperate to rescue this summer's holiday season. Lockdowns to slow the pandemic caused the deepest ever economic recession in the 27-nation bloc last year, hitting the south of the EU, where economies are often much more dependent on visitors, disproportionately hard. With the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 now gathering pace, some governments, like those of Greece and Spain, are pushing for a quick adoption of an EU-wide certificate for those already inoculated so that people can travel again.

  • Texas grid operator defends storm performance as sixth director resigns

    Officials of Texas' grid operator on Wednesday defended their handling of the state's massive power outage, saying managers prevented a catastrophe while acknowledging the personal suffering during the extreme cold. Directors of grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) held their first meeting since winter storms that brought subfreezing temperatures for days, cutting power to up to 4.3 million people and causing millions of dollars of damages. Six ERCOT directors have resigned and a board nominee declined a seat amid sharp criticism of their performance.

  • Merrick Garland says he has 'great' concern about federal use of the death penalty, which surged under Trump

    The US government put 13 inmates to death between July and January. The Biden administration is likely to end federal executions.

  • Biden administration sending masks to poor communities

    The initiative comes nearly a year after the Trump administration first internally explored whether to send masks to every American.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Sag Ahead Of Powell, Day 2; J&J Jumps On FDA Vaccine Comments

    Tesla and Upwork climbed, and Microsoft was in a buy range on the Dow as stocks slipped early Wednesday.

  • J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says FDA

    On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration backed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose&nbsp;coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective, supporting its authorization for emergency use.

  • Letters to the Editor: Immigrant workers deserve a lot more than $600 stimulus checks

    California's $600-stimulus checks are better than nothing, but immigrant workers will receive a fraction of what U.S. citizen taxpayers have during the pandemic.

  • Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett reacts to public love after impeachment: ‘A great feeling’

    EXCLUSIVE: Plaskett admits she’s a bit ‘uncomfortable’ by the new attention she’s been receiving, particularly on the internet, but says she appreciates all the love. After an impressive prosecutorial showing (and attention-grabbing fashion) as an impeachment manager in the historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett is now considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. The U.S. delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands was a standout in the trial as she showed off her skills as a both a prosecutor and orator, often having standout moments on the U.S. Senate floor as she and eight other impeachment managers made their case to convict Trump for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

    Several witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is already facing state murder charges in the death of George Floyd, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Justice Department’s federal civil rights investigation has been focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other officers who worked with Chauvin, according to the person, who could not publicly discuss the non-public proceedings and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported that a grand jury was hearing testimony against Chauvin.

  • 'It was a recipe for disaster' Woman mourns mom who died in Long Island nursing home

    Dawn Best worked incredibly hard to put her mon in "one of the best nursing homes" in Long Island, New York.

  • Arizona man fakes kidnapping, gags and bounds himself to get out of work

    After telling police he was abducted by two masked men, Brandon Soules later confessed that he made up the story to avoid working. Brandon Soules must have really wanted some time off from the tire store where he worked. Police in Coolidge, Arizona charged the 19-year-old man with false reporting to law enforcement after they discovered that he likely faked his own kidnapping.

  • Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

    The Supreme Court has declined to halt the turnover of former President Trump's tax records to a New York state prosecutor. Michael Graetz, of Columbia Law School, says officials will be getting eight years of Trump's taxes and other records (Feb. 22)

  • Don't Throw Away Your Shot to Learn More About Lin-Manuel Miranda's Love Story

    Curious about how Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda composed his beautiful love story with wife of 10 years Vanessa Nadal? Allow us to take you back to the street where it happened.

  • India warns of worsening COVID-19 situation, vaccinations to expand

    India announced an expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Wednesday but warned that breaches of coronavirus protocols could worsen an infection surge in many states. Nearly a month after the health minister declared that COVID-19 had been contained, states such as Maharashtra in the west and Kerala in the south have reported a spike in cases amid growing reluctance to wear masks and maintain social distancing. India's infections are the second highest in the world at 11.03 million, swelled by a further 13,742 in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

    The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Having made several significant overtures to Iran in its first weeks in office, the administration’s outreach has been all but shunned by the Iranians. Iran is shaping up to be a major test of the Biden administration's overall approach to foreign policy, which the president has said will realign itself with the kind of multilateral diplomacy that Trump shunned.

  • Biden orders supply chain review for 4 industries

    The president seeks to determine whether American companies are relying too much on foreign suppliers, particularly those in China.

  • EU's von der Leyen tells skittish Europeans: 'I'd take AstraZeneca vaccine'

    The European Union's most senior administrator said she would happily receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as officials rushed to find ways of ensuring doses refused by skittish Germans did not go to waste. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks came amid growing concerns that unfavourable comments by top European officials including French President Emmanuel Macron had slowed take-up of one of only three vaccines currently approved EU-wide. Earlier this month, Macron said Britain had taken a risk in authorising AstraZeneca so rapidly.

  • 'Don't worry, come forward': Asian nations get 1st shots

    Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region are rolling out the first shots for COVID-19 this week. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said Wednesday it would take a “considerably long time” before the mass vaccination campaign brings the virus under control.