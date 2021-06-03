White House selects destinations for first wave of vaccine donations

Orion Rummler
·2 min read

The Biden administration on Thursday laid out its framework for sharing vaccines for the world and named the recipients of the first 25 million doses, taking a major step toward becoming a global vaccine supplier.

Why it matters: The U.S. had until recently been the only major vaccine producer to keep virtually its entire supply at home, while countries looked to Russia or China for doses. But Biden has pledged to share at least 80 million doses this month and additional shipments beyond that.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: The White House said today that 75% of the first wave of doses would go through the WHO-backed COVAX initiative, with priority shipments to Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa.

  • Another 25% of the vaccines will be shared bilaterally to address immediate surges (with first doses available to Mexico and Canada).

  • Through COVAX, approximately 6 million doses are planned for South and Central America, including hard-hit Brazil. 7 million doses are expected to reach Asia, including India and Pakistan.

  • Africa will receive 5 million doses with recipient countries to be chosen through coordination with the African Union, the White House said.

The 25 million doses will be comprised of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed at a press briefing.

  • The doses will be allocated from the federal pool of supply, not from states, Zients also confirmed.

  • The 60 million AstraZeneca doses Biden has promised to share still have not been cleared by the FDA, Zients said.

What they're saying: “We want to save lives and thwart variants that place all of us at risk,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the briefing.

  • “And as the president has said, the United States will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries," he added.

  • “We also know that this won’t be enough to end or reduce the life-span of the pandemic, and that’s why we’re working with allies and partners to expand the production of vaccines and raw materials.”

What to watch: The U.S. rollout of overseas vaccine shipments comes ahead of Biden's first foreign trip as president. He will attend the G7 summit in England, NATO summit in Brussels, and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

  • Sullivan noted that the 80 million-dose pledge is five times what any other country has promised to donate. He said the U.S. would be pressing other countries to donate while also seeking to build up manufacturing capacity around the world.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • WH outlines plan to share 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan detailed the Biden administration's plan to distribute 25 million vaccine doses with other countries.

  • US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring. Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

  • Samantha Bee to Democrats on recent GOP filibusters: 'Stop letting the losers call the shots'

    "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" took on the topic of filibusters Wednesday night.

  • Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks

    President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for infrastructure improvements, proposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations and the possibility of revenues from increased IRS enforcement as a possible compromise. The offer was made Wednesday to Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia as part of the bipartisan negotiations and did not reflect a change in Biden's overall vision for funding infrastructure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden examined all the tax overhauls from his campaign and administration to look for potential common ground with Republicans and that imposing a minimum corporate tax seemed like a possible option.

  • Iowa's governor again accused of misspending COVID funds

    A COVID-19 awareness campaign featuring Gov. Kim Reynolds violated an Iowa law that prohibits using public money on self-promotion, according to a special investigative audit released today by state auditor Rob Sand.At least $152,585 of federal coronavirus relief funding was misspent, the audit shows.Just minutes after the audit's release, Reynolds' office responded in a statement saying "any competent reading" of the law shows Sand is wrong.Why it matters: Beyond raising concerns about how stat

  • Walensky says fewer than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there were 9,358 new coronavirus cases reported in the U.S on Wednesday. That’s the fewest number of new daily cases since March 2020.

  • Man who killed Southern California deputy had arrest warrant

    The man who shot and killed a Southern California sheriff's deputy after an attempted traffic stop this week in a desert community east of Los Angeles had a warrant out for his arrest, authorities said. Bilal Winston Shabazz was being sought on a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Shabazz, 29, was killed in shootout with deputies near Yucca Valley on Monday.

  • Biden acknowledged Trump's role in the vaccine rollout as he urged skeptics to get the shot

    President Joe Biden is trying to boost vaccine take-up to hit his goal of 70% of Americans getting at least one dose by July 4.

  • A white prosecutor in Pennsylvania is refusing to make plea deals with a Black defense attorney who criticized systemic racism in the courts

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. reportedly asked his deputy prosecutors not to make plea deals with attorney Milton Raiford.

  • Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is under FBI investigation

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is under FBI investigation

  • GOP congressman describes what a coup would be like: 'There’s gonna be death'

    Repreprestative Adam Kinzinger (R - IL) appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday where he responded to the growing sentiment among some supporters of former President Donald Trump, calling for a military coup to oust President Biden. This comes on the heels of former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Army general Michael Flynn saying over the weekend that there should be a coup in the U.S. “A lot of people, you know, imagine that a coup or an armed insurrection is just going to be like camping out with the boys. It's going to be a great time drinking some PBRs. That's not true,” Kinzinger said. “There’s gonna be death, and that death is gonna be people you love.” Kinzinger went on to address the belief among some Trump supporters that the military would be on their side if there were to be a government overthrow. “It's time that we get past fetishizing the violence in this. It’s time that we get past fetishizing this idea of overthrowing the government, and the second amendment encouraging us to overthrow the government,” Kinzinger said. “That is reserved for times, frankly, if there is a military coup, which won’t happen because no military member in the United States military that takes the oath seriously would participate.”

  • Satellite photos show hulk of what was biggest Iran warship

    Satellite photographs taken Thursday show the burned hulk that remains of Iran's biggest warship after it caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The photos from Planet Labs Inc., analyzed by The Associated Press, show the 207-meter (679-foot) Kharg just off the coast of the Iranian port city of Jask, surrounded by a sea of oil-slicked waters. Iranian officials have not acknowledged the pollution left behind by the ship's sinking on Wednesday.

  • Tucker Carlson slams Fauci as ‘Jesus for people who don’t believe in God’ on Fox News

    “Fauci is a figure of religious veneration,” Carlson said.

  • Texas Guv Faces Friendly Fire After Targeting Salaries in Voting-Rights Fight

    REUTERSby Cassandra Pollock, The Texas TribuneTexas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Tuesday he has concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent vow to veto a section of the state budget that funds the Legislature, citing how the move to block such pay could impact staffers and legislative agencies.“I understand the frustration the governor has in [lawmakers] not passing those emergency items—they were priorities of the governor, they were priorities of mine, priorities of many members of the Legislatu

  • ‘Those Are My Homies’: Gwen Stefani Shuts Appropriation Claims Over ‘Harajuku Girls’ Era

    Gwen Stefani has responded to long-standing accusations of cultural appropriation over her “Harajuku Girls” era, making a point that such “rules” are only “dividing us more and more.” The claims: Since the former “No Doubt” frontwoman released “Harajuku Girls” as part of her debut solo album in 2004, critics have accused her of appropriating Japanese culture. The song, which dropped a surprise dance video in 2019, originally featured Japanese dancers Maya Chino, Jennifer Kita, Rino Nakasone and Mayuko Kitayama.

  • Trump and raging pandemic helped China dodge COVID accountability. We must demand it now.

    Spotlight China cover-up and make the pandemic a weight around its neck as it tries to become a global behemoth. Remind the world US system is better.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she missed Jan. 6 commission procedural vote for "family matter"

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) told AZCentral that she missed a procedural vote on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because she had a "family matter."Why it matters: Sinema was one of two Senate Democrats who skipped the 54-35 vote, which ultimately failed to gain enough support to overcome Senate Republicans' filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.) was the other Democ

  • The Big Problem With DOJ Throwing the Book at Jan. 6 Rioters

    Courtesy WKRGMonths after leaving office in the wake of his failed insurrection, Donald Trump just won a major victory in his battle against the Black Lives Matter movement with the conviction of a racial justice demonstrator for a minor act of vandalism.On May 18, Tia Deyon Pugh was found guilty of a felony in a federal court for breaking the window of an unoccupied police car during a Mobile, Alabama, protest held in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last summer. Pugh’s conduct amounted, at mo

  • FBI investigating Postmaster General DeJoy over campaign fundraising activity

    The FBI is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over campaign fundraising activity involving his former business, a spokesman for DeJoy confirmed to the Washington Post.Why it matters: DeJoy, a major donor to former President Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee, has seen his tenure plagued by controversy since his appointment in May 2020. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: Prosecutors h

  • Trump's July Fourth fireworks show caused more than $42,000 in damage, records show

    The RNC has since reimbursed the federal government, according to forms published by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.