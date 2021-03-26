White House shoots down Fox News complaint that channel is being snubbed out of asking Biden questions

Chris Riotta
·1 min read
(Independent)
The White House shot down complaints from Fox News on Friday after one of its reporters questioned whether the conservative television network had been snubbed from asking President Joe Biden a question during his first press conference since taking office.

“Anytime the president is given a list of reporters to call on, Fox is the only member of the five-network TV pool that has never been on the list in front of the president,” the network’s Peter Doocy said on Friday during White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s daily briefing. “I’m just curious if that is official administration policy.”

Ms Psaki then responded with a question of her own: “We’re here having a conversation aren’t we? And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?”

The correspondent that Ms Psaki had in fact answered his questions on various occasions. She then took the line of interrogation a step further: “Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office?”

Mr Biden has answered questions from Mr Doocy and Fox News after assuming the Oval Office, and also regularly spoke to the network’s reporters — and Mr Doocy himself — along the campaign trail.

Fox News anchors expressed their frustrations on Friday evening following the press conference, suggesting the president was avoiding answering their questions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

