White House signals flexibility over Dec. 8 vaccine deadline for businesses

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his health team in Wilmington, Delaware
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination deadline will not require immediate action on the part of employers against unvaccinated employees when it comes into force on Dec. 8.

Zients said the same was true for a Nov. 22 deadline for federal employees to get vaccinated. He said he expects federal agencies and contractors "will follow their standard HR processes and that for any of the probably relatively small percent of employees that are not in compliance they'll go through education, counseling, accommodations and then enforcement."

President Joe Biden issued a pair of executive orders on Sept. 9 to require all executive branch federal employees and federal contractors be vaccinated.

Zients said does not expect any disruptions to the U.S. economy as a result of the mandate.

"We’re creating flexibility within the system … There is not a cliff here," Zients said, emphasizing the goal is to get people vaccinated "not to punish them so we do not expect any disruptions."

He added: "These processes play out across weeks not days."

Zients comments were more explicit than those https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-airlines-white-house-say-vaccine-mandate-will-not-impact-holiday-travel-2021-10-21 last week.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said last Thursday they did not think the Dec. 8 deadline would impact holiday travel or result in employees leaving.

Some airlines and industry-watchers initially feared an exodus of unvaccinated airline or government employees involved in travel just before the Christmas season.

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly said last week: "We want our employees to know that nobody is going to lose their job on December 9 if we're not perfectly in compliance... "We're not going to fire anybody who doesn't get vaccinated."

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said last week he did not expect any employees to leave as a result of the vaccine mandate.

"We think we're not going to see anyone leaving American," he said.

The Cargo Airline Association, a group representing FedExCorp, United Parcel Service Inc and other cargocarriers, said in letter to the White House last week it wouldbe virtually impossible to have 100% of their respective workforces vaccinated by Dec. 8.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch out for this scam if you’re buying or selling online

    If you use Google Voice, be on the alert for this one. Here's how the verification code scam typically works.

  • Editorial: Rolling back labor and environmental protections won't fix supply chain disruptions

    We can't solve the supply chain problem on the backs of struggling workers and communities inundated with freight pollution.

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • Analysis-The 1970s all over again? Stagflation debate splits Wall St

    Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level. Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth. "The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said.

  • Justice Department probes Visa's relationships with fintech companies - WSJ

    Antitrust investigators are looking into the financial incentives that Visa gave Square Inc, Stripe Inc and Paypal Holdings Inc, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Visa, which reported its quarterly results on Tuesday, declined to comment.

  • Big Pharma Doles Out Cash to Key Dems With Laser Precision

    Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Protect Our CareBy Victoria Knight, Rachana Pradhan and Elizabeth Lucas at Kaiser Health NewsThe Biden administration and Congress are embroiled in high-stakes haggling over what urgent priorities will make it into the ever-shrinking social spending bill. But for the pharmaceutical industry there is one agenda: Heading off Medicare drug price negotiation, which it considers an existential threat to its business model.The siren call to contain rising drug costs helpe

  • DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry

    A sample of Sitting Bull's hair has helped scientists confirm that a South Dakota man is the famed 19th century Native American leader's great-grandson using a new method to analyze family lineages with DNA fragments from long-dead people. Researchers said on Wednesday that DNA extracted from the hair, which had been stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, confirmed the familial relationship between Sitting Bull, who died in 1890, and Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota.

  • Legacy college admissions are peak white privilege. They should disappear faster.

    I was the second generation of three in my New York family to attend the University of Michigan. Did I get in on merit or legacy affirmative action?

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures and says technology like blockchain will 'bend the curve' on inflation

    The ARK chief executive is firmly on the side of the debate that believes the current surge in inflation will likely be short-lived.

  • Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Paid $45 Million for Ellen DeGeneres’ Beverly Hills Estate

    Although the deal went down way back in May, it’s only now emerged that the mystery buyers who dropped a whopping $45 million on the Beverly Hills home of Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi were high-flying venture capitalist Mood Rowghani and his wife Tara Dhingra, a former top Uber employee and close associate of […]

  • Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers

    From doctors visits to business meetings, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted so many of our everyday interactions from in person to online. One silver lining of this dramatic change has been increased engagement when it comes to people learning about … Continue reading → The post Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Controversial Democratic IRS bank reporting proposal is likely dead, Manchin says

    A controversial proposal to have banks report account information to the IRS is likely dead, Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday.

  • Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed

    The trio were barely surviving, abandoned and set adrift alongside the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother. Authorities on Wednesday alleged these were the deplorable conditions the children lived in for months as they waited for their mother to call authorities to report that their brother had been beaten to death by her boyfriend. Investigators say the mother never made that call and the oldest surviving sibling, a 15-year-old, finally overcame his fear and called authorities on Sunday.

  • Biden could head to Europe without a climate deal, White House concedes

    The White House said it is still "realistic" that U.S. President Joe Biden's signature spending plan could get congressional support by Thursday, but conceded that he may need to depart to Europe without a final deal in hand. Biden is expected to depart Thursday morning to a meeting of G20 nation leaders in Rome and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The Glasgow conference was expected to be a showcase for Biden to demonstrate U.S. efforts to tackle climate change and ask other countries to adopt similar measures.

  • Ted Cruz will lift his confirmation blockade for Biden’s ambassador to China

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) does not plan on stalling the confirmation of President Biden's ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, as he has done with dozens of other State Department nominees, according to a source familiar with the decision.Why it matters: Burns, a former career diplomat widely viewed as one of Biden's most qualified nominees, will be tasked with managing the president's defining foreign-policy challenge: preventing "intense competition" with China from spiraling into outright confl

  • Democrats try to bait Trump into heading to Virginia to campaign for Youngkin

    Is Former President Donald Trump coming to Virginia to rally for Glenn Youngkin ahead of next week's election for governor?

  • Billionaire tax proposal dies without Manchin's support

    Democrats' short-lived dream of a special tax for billionaires was extinguished today by Sen. Joe Manchin.Driving the news: The West Virginia Democrat doesn't oppose taxing billionaires, but said he's not OK with singling them out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Instead, he suggested everyone should have to pay taxes on at least some of their income, reports Axios' Hans Nichols.The big picture: Under the plan, billionaires would have been taxed at 23.8%

  • Meghan McCain Says She 'Went Way Over the Top' for Daughter's 1st Birthday Party — See Photos!

    Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech celebrated baby daughter Liberty Sage's first birthday last month

  • Toxic chemicals linked to infertility found in Big Macs and Taco Bell burritos

    Researchers tested burgers, burritos, and pizza from six top fast food chains in the US for various chemicals. They found toxins in 80% of samples.

  • Ron DeSantis insists his police hiring spree has nothing to do with scooping up officers who left their jobs over vaccine requirements

    "It's for officers, period. It has nothing to do with their vaccination status," Gov. DeSantis said on Monday.