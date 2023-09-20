White House slams Garland hearing as ‘circus’ and ‘distraction campaign’

The White House took a swing at House Republicans over a Wednesday hearing featuring Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling it a “distraction campaign.”

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, White House Spokesman for Oversight and Investigations Ian Sams called the hearing part of a “not-so-sophisticated distraction campaign” from “their own actions that are hurtling America to a dangerous and costly shutdown.” House Republicans have struggled to pass bills recently due to heated debates over spending as an end-of-the-month government shutdown looms.

“They cannot even pass a military funding bill because extreme House Republicans are demanding devastating cuts like slashing thousands of preschool slots nationwide and thousands of law enforcement jobs including border agents, so they cranked up a circus of a hearing full of lies and disinformation with the sole goal of baselessly attacking President Biden and his family,” Sams said.

Garland defended the Justice Department against claims of political bias at the hearing Wednesday. He faced questions from House Republicans about his appointment of Special Counsel David Weiss and the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

He denied GOP claims of stalling or limiting the investigation into the President’s son when responding to a lawmaker about whether they have “any basis in reality.”

“No it does not,” he replied.

Hunter Biden was indicted last week on three gun charges by prosecutors in Delaware. The most serious charges he faces could land him in prison for up to 10 years and up to $250,000 in fines.

