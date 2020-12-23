White House staffers were given departure instructions. Then they were told to disregard them.

Tim O'Donnell

White House staffers received an email Tuesday night with instructions for vacating the building, several outlets, including CBS News and Politico, report.

The memo said employees "will start departing" the week of Jan. 4, and it outlined information on everything their final paychecks to cleaning out refrigerators and microwaves.

But then on Wednesday morning, the staffers received another email telling them to disregard the previous message.

It's unclear what exactly prompted the change, though there's speculation it's an attempt to appease President Trump, who has not given up his longshot bid to remain in the White House.

More stories from theweek.com
What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?
House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent
Trump shows up too late to his presidency

Latest Stories

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Belarus to allow exiled archbishop to return home

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has decided to allow Minsk's exiled Catholic archbishop to return home after a personal appeal from Pope Francis, the Vatican's embassy in Minsk said on Tuesday. Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters and was denied entry in August as he tried to return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland. The respected Rome-based website Il Sismografo, which specialises in Vatican affairs, posted a photo of a statement from the Vatican's ambassador in Minsk saying it had been informed by the government that "there are no more obstacles" to Kondrusiewicz's return.

  • Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.

    Representatives from Israel and several Gulf Arab nations want their countries to have a seat at the table when the Biden administration begins negotiating with Iran next year, Politico reports.Ambassadors to the United States from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain — the countries involved in the Abraham Accords — told Politico they have more at stake than the U.S. and European countries who crafted the original Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and they think the U.S. is in a stronger position now than during the Obama administration. The U.S. would sacrifice leverage by rehashing the old agreement, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said. If regional partners were included in the negotiations, they believe they could help secure a brand new agreement that not only makes it more challenging for Iran to build a nuclear weapon, but also one that targets its ballistic missiles program and use of proxy militias.Robert Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agrees Biden should not "freeze" the parties out of talks. "After all, what the Biden administration should want is not just an agreement that the Iranians accept, but one that will last," he told Politico.Still, Politico notes, people in Biden's orbit remember Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu working hard to "scuttle the 2015 nuclear agreement, making moves many of them deemed downright insulting" to former President Barack Obama. Therefore, they fear Israel and the Arab states may "act as spoilers" in future talks."Renegotiating everything is just unrealistic to anybody who talks to an Iranian," the official said. "The idea that we have leverage to just start over is nice in theory, but in practice there's no way the Iranians will go for it," one former U.S. official said. "If Biden comes in and that's the stand, the Iranians will be convinced that there's no serious engaging with the U.S." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • Biden: Trump 'failed' to shore up nation's cybersecurity

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday assailed the Trump administration for failing to fortify the nation's cyber defenses, and called on President Donald Trump to publicly identify the perpetrator of a massive breach of U.S. government agencies — a hack some of Trump's top allies have blamed on Russia. Biden, who is being briefed on high-level intelligence in preparation for taking office next month, said planning for the hack began as early as 2019. Several federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, have said they were targeted.

  • Saumitra Khan: India MP threatens to divorce wife who switched party

    Indian MP Saumitra Khan sent a divorce notice to wife Sujata Mondal Khan after she joined a rival party.

  • Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deaths

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers said on Saturday a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, was spreading rapidly in Britain, although it was not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness. Many countries have also closed their borders to Britain due to concern over the mutated strain of the coronavirus.

  • 'All I took was my backpack' - DACA recipient is named Rhodes Scholar

    STORY: In a first, a beneficiary of the U.S. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program has won the prestigious Rhodes scholarship. Santiago Potes is a 23-year old recent graduate of Columbia University in New York. "I was born in the southern part of Colombia in South America, and I just came from a long line of, I guess, farmers and plantation owners, and I really would have just stayed there pretty much growing up had my family not been attacked by FARC terrorists," Potes told Reuters in a recent interview, referring to the rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which in 2016 signed a peace deal with the government after five decades of civil conflict in Colombia that left 260,000 dead and millions displaced. Potes's journey from the battlefield of Colombia to Oxford has also seen difficulty in the U.S. Potes said his family home was raided by U.S. immigration agents when he was a pre-teen. His father - who himself would be deported later on - told the young Potes to "take one thing" as they fled the house. "I chose to take my school backpack because I still wanted to go to school," he said. The DACA program was created by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012 and benefitted some 700,000 children brought to the United States. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a bid by U.S. President, Donald Trump, to end the program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called "Dreamers." Potes has advocated for DACA recipients on CNN.com among other publications The scholar will look to focus on Chinese history during the 1978-1989 reign of Deng Xiaoping during his time at Oxford. Initially drawn in by a love for China's language and literature, Potes has come to realize the geopolitical utility the specialization brings him. China has an "incredibly interesting history and especially you know, with its really consequential position that it holds today, as it relates to global affairs. And so I think that's how I became interested in China," he said. Despite winning the scholarship, Potes is humble. "I feel like this scholarship is not meant for me," he said. "It's meant for people who have had perfect grades, you know, who are just like perfect people. And I'm just definitely not that." Potes's intellectual curiosity is supplemented by a musical flair for violin playing, which he showed off to Reuters with a rendition of Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane." His ultimate interests are centered on security policy, he said, with the aspiration of working as an advisor to a U.S. senator as a potential career. (Production by: Dan Fastenberg)

  • Brexit deal: what has been agreed, and what happens next?

    The Brexit trade deal was more than 95 per cent done for weeks before reports of “white smoke” from the negotiators in Brussels on Wednesday night. Disagreements over the three major sticking points of fishing rights, level playing field guarantees and the deal’s enforcement proved far more difficult for the two sides to agree. And with “nothing agreed until everything is agreed”, that meant the agreement wasn’t done at all. The issues were vital for both sides. The EU wanted guarantees that UK companies would not undercut its standards in what it said would be unfair competition with its businesses. Britain could not sign up to any deal that tied any future government’s ability to split from EU rules. Governance, the deal’s enforcement, was tricky. The EU insisted on robust enforcement after being infuriated by the UK putting forward clauses that broke the Withdrawal Agreement in the Internal Market Bill.

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • Biden delays attorney general appointment

    President-elect is deliberating on his final cabinet positions before taking office

  • Kashmir parties opposed to Modi win seats in local polls

    An alliance of political parties opposed to India's policies in Kashmir has won a majority of seats in local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semiautonomous status and took direct control last year. The alliance, which is pro-India but favors self-governance in Kashmir, won 112 out of a total of 280 seats in District Development Council elections, which were held in a staggered eight-phase process from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, won 74 seats.

  • Exclusive: India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week- sources

    India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. India, the world's biggest vaccine-making country, wants to start inoculating its citizens next month and is also considering emergency use authorisation applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and local company Bharat Biotech. India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) first reviewed the three applications on Dec. 9 https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/common_download.jsp?num_id_pk=MTI3NQ== and sought more information from all the companies, including from Serum Institute of India (SII), which is making the AstraZeneca shots.

  • A Brexit deal looks imminent – but will Boris Johnson be able to sell it to the Conservatives?

    With just hours to go until Christmas, it was only natural that Downing Street would want to give the beleaguered public an early present in the form of a prospective Brexit deal. With millions more people set to be placed under Tier 4 Covid restrictions and queues of lorries at Dover prompting panic buying in supermarkets, here, finally, was a glimmer of good news. Yet as the UK and the EU continue to finalise the small print on what is expected to be an imminent agreement, it remains to be seen whether Boris Johnson will be able to sell it to a Conservative Party that has spent the last 40 years at odds over Europe. The mood among Tory Brexiteers on Wednesday night was described as "sceptical and suspicious" as the world awaited a plume of white smoke over Brussels. Already wound up by the announcement that more constituencies will be placed into the highest band of coronavirus measures on Boxing Day, seasonal goodwill between MPs and Number 10 is in notably short supply. As one prominent Tory leaver told The Telegraph: "Like everyone else, I don't trust Downing Street an inch right now. Obviously we will have to wait until any deal is published, but what we cannot have from the Prime Minister is another cop out. "The agreement on fish is going to be hugely significant because it has nothing to do with a trade deal – it's about our territory." It certainly did not bode well that a French official had gone around briefing anyone who would listen that "the British made huge concessions" in the last 48 hours, "mostly on fishing". Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was quick out of the traps, tweeting that the Government wanted a "Christmas Eve announcement to hide the fisheries sell-out".

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump's longtime Deutsche Bank private banker and her close colleague abruptly resign

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in Deutsche Bank's wealth management division, has resigned, effective Dec. 31, Vrablic and Deutsche Bank said Tuesday. Vrablic became President Trump's private banker at the German lender in 2011, at a time when Trump was having difficulties borrowing money due to his history of defaulting on loans. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, already a client of Vrablic's, introduced her to Trump."The reasons for Ms. Vrablic's abrupt resignation were not clear," The New York Times reports. But Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal investigation into a real estate deal in which Vrablic and a longtime colleague at the bank, Dominic Scalzi, invested in an apartment building partly owned by Kushner. Scalzi is also resigning at the end of the year.The status of the internal review is unclear, the Times reports. But the relationship between Trump and Deutsche Bank is the subject of congressional, civil, and criminal investigations, including a criminal inquiry by the Manhattan district attorney. Vrablic is not among the handful of Deutsche Bank employees questioned by New York investigators yet, but her lawyer told CNN that "Ms. Vrablic is committed to cooperating with the authorities if asked."Deutsche Bank has been exploring how it can end its heavily scrutinized relationship with Trump, Reuters reports. But for Trump, his "key contacts at his biggest financial backer are leaving at a perilous time for the departing president," the Times reports. "He owes Deutsche Bank about $330 million, and the loans come due in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Trump provided a personal guarantee to get the loans, meaning that if he fails to pay them back, the bank can pursue his personal assets."More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent Trump shows up too late to his presidency

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • Turkey hopes to turn new page with U.S. and EU in 2021, Erdogan says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.