White House staffers were given departure instructions. Then they were told to disregard them.
White House staffers received an email Tuesday night with instructions for vacating the building, several outlets, including CBS News and Politico, report.
The memo said employees "will start departing" the week of Jan. 4, and it outlined information on everything their final paychecks to cleaning out refrigerators and microwaves.
But then on Wednesday morning, the staffers received another email telling them to disregard the previous message.
Please disregard the below message. Updated information will be shared in the coming days.
It's unclear what exactly prompted the change, though there's speculation it's an attempt to appease President Trump, who has not given up his longshot bid to remain in the White House.
