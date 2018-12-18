White House stands by Michael Flynn despite judge's rebuke

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump’s former top national security adviser Michael Flynn was excoriated by a federal judge on Tuesday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders offered him warm wishes from the West Wing. Sanders made her comments at a White House press briefing when asked about Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision to delay Flynn’s sentencing for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

“The delay is something between Gen. Flynn and the courts,” Sanders said, adding, “In the meantime we wish Gen. Flynn well and will continue to focus on doing what we do here every single day.”

Sanders’s remarks in the briefing room were not the first kind words for Flynn from the White House. Ahead of the sentencing on Tuesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to wish Flynn “good luck today in court.”

Flynn, a retired general, joined the White House when Trump took office in January 2017. His tenure lasted less than a month, and he was fired in February 2017 after reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with Russia’s former ambassador to the U.S. In November 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI during an interview with agents that was conducted while he was in the Trump administration.

As part of his plea agreement, Flynn has cooperated extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and other probes. At a Tuesday hearing in a federal district court in Washington, Sullivan postponed Flynn’s sentencing until next year to allow him to cooperate further with prosecutors. In a sentencing memo filed last month, Mueller told the judge he believed Flynn deserved a sentence that does not include jail time due to his cooperation with his investigation.

Despite Flynn’s work with prosecutors, Sullivan delivered a scathing assessment of his conduct, saying Flynn’s false statements to the FBI were even worse because of where they occurred.

“In the White House! In the West Wing. By a high ranking security officer who up to that point had an unblemished career of service to his country,” the judge said. “It’s a very serious offense. … Arguably, this undermines everything this flag over here stands for! Arguably, you sold your country out!”

Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) More

Sullivan also questioned prosecutors about whether Flynn could be tried for treason for misrepresenting lobbying work he did on behalf of the Turkish government just prior to being named as Trump’s national security adviser. The judge later clarified that he was not accusing Flynn of having committed treason.

At the White House briefing, Sanders said the White House was “not aware of” any reason Flynn could be accused of treason. She also criticized the FBI for its treatment of Flynn. Sanders was repeatedly questioned about why the White House has spoken positively about Flynn when Trump has slammed other former allies who have cooperated with Mueller’s team. She was specifically asked about the contrast between Trump’s comments on Flynn and the president’s attacks on his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, whom Trump has dubbed a “rat” and “liar.”

“We know Michael Cohen to be a liar on a number of fronts, and the president’s opinion is extremely clear on that front. I don’t see any reason to go beyond that comment at this point,” Sanders said.

Sanders was later pressed on whether she was disputing that Flynn had also lied, particularly since the ex-general was dismissed from the White House for making false statements. She tripped over her words several times as she carefully attempted to avoid characterizing Flynn’s misconduct.

“We’re disputing that any acts he engaged in had nothing to do with the president, that just because maybe he did do those things, but that doesn’t have anything to do with the president directly,” Sanders said.