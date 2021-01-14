White House still considering lifting European, Brazilian travel restrictions: sources

David Shepardson

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is still considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil and much of Europe in the final days before President Donald Trump leaves office, two officials briefed on the matter said.

Reuters first reported on Nov. 25 that the administration was actively considering lifting the ban after winning support from coronavirus task force members and public health officials, but no decision has been made to date.

On Tuesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) signed an order requiring nearly all air travelers to present a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 to enter the United States starting Jan. 26.

Airlines hope the new testing requirements will clear the way for the administration to lift the restrictions that reduced travel from some European countries by 95% or more.

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, praised the testing plan but encouraged the White House "to concurrently lift existing entry restrictions on travelers from Europe, the United Kingdom and Brazil."

On Tuesday, Marty Cetron, director of CDC's global migration and quarantine division, said those entry bans were an "opening act strategy" to address the virus spread and should now be "actively reconsidered."

"This testing strategy is the pivot to something that is more comprehensive and more sensible in a lot of ways," Cetron said.

The current restrictions bar most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States if they have been within most of Europe or Brazil within the last 14 days.

Many administration officials argued the restrictions no longer make sense given most countries are not subject to the entry bans. Others argue the U.S. should not drop entry bans since many European countries block most U.S. citizens.

Reuters previously reported the White House is not considering lifting entry bans on most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in China or Iran.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • 2 Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots

    One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC: 'I thought I was going to die' in U.S. Capitol attack

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared personal details of her experience during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an Instagram Live broadcast on Tuesday night. Ocasio-Cortez told followers that, while she could not share some details due to security risks, she believed that her life was in serious danger during the violence.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.” Right-wing activist Ali Alexander’s claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight. He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour. “We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results,” she said. “Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.” Sherill did not say whether the “groups” were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the “reconnaissance.” National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment. A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6. “Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said. Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote. However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen. Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month. Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. #StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020 At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff. While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means. If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.” At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant. However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented. In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Biden Defense pick faces eligibility questions from Democrats

    A handful of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats voiced reservations on Tuesday about making another retired general the top civilian official at the Department of Defense, some citing last week's rampage at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary. The last was in 2017 for Republican President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FBI arrests New York 'Proud Boy' plotting second attack on the Capitol

    The man is the latest in a slew of arrests connected to the Capitol insurrection

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about