White House: there is still an opportunity to resolve Iran issue diplomatically

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is alarmed by Iran's actions since leaving talks over its nuclear program, but the White House still believes there is an opportunity to resolve the situation diplomatically, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We are alarmed and concerned by the steps that they have taken since they left the joint comprehensive plan of action," Sullivan said of the Iranian government. "Our first and highest priority is to get back to the table."

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to coordinate with European partners to have a "united front" on Iran policy, after four years of "division" under former president Donald Trump, Sullivan said.

"We believe there still is an opportunity to resolve this diplomatically," he said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Jeff Mason and Heather Timmons; Editing by David Gregorio)

