White House still scrambling to cover virus treatment for the uninsured

The White House pledged over two weeks ago to cover coronavirus treatment for uninsured Americans — but the administration still doesn't have a plan for how to do it.

Trump officials are still grappling with key questions about how exactly to implement the treatment fund, including how to determine if a patient qualifies for the new federal dollars, an administration source said. Adding to the challenge, they’re still figuring out how to divvy up funding that hospitals and physicians say is desperately needed.

The delay in setting up the fund indicates the difficulty building a massive entitlement on the fly amid an unprecedented crisis. And there was little time to fully vet the plan before President Donald Trump announced it earlier this month.

Trump’s decision to cover the uninsured through a new hospital bailout fund came days after he ruled out reopening Obamacare’s marketplaces during the pandemic. That refusal, which surprised some of his own health officials, sparked a scramble to reassure tens of millions of uninsured Americans they wouldn’t have to fear financial devastation if they got sick with the disease.

The administration also still hasn’t explained how the federal government will pay out a separate funding pot covering diagnostic testing for uninsured Americans. That funding was approved a month ago by Congress, about two weeks before the administration also promised to cover treatment for the uninsured.

Nervous patients are increasingly questioning whether they’ll be on the hook for potentially massive costs, according to the legions of advocates who help patients navigate America’s byzantine health care system. They say they don’t yet have answers.

Some hospitals said they’re holding off on sending bills to uninsured patients and others are offering financial assistance, even as they face new financial strain from the health crisis. Some uninsured Covid-19 patients have already seen sky high bills from testing and hospital costs.

“The thing that is totally missing is any explanation for patients,” said Sara Rosenbaum, a health law professor at George Washington University. “If you don’t have to worry about getting care because the hospital is supposed to care for you, and the hospital bills you, what then? There has been absolutely no communication to the public.”

A federal official involved in designing the uninsured treatment pool said the administration recognizes there ultimately needs to be a robust messaging campaign to let uninsured people know they can get free care.

“We have an eye to actual individuals, and don’t want them to be afraid to seek care,” said the official, who requested anonymity.

But that work can’t begin until the administration finalizes plans for the uninsured treatment pool.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the administration is “finalizing” plans for covering the uninsured but didn’t specify a timeline other than in "the very near future." An administration source said, of the $100 billion hospital bailout, that officials are "working as hard as we can to get the money out as fast as possible."

The internal discussions are dragging on as hospitals, doctors and health clinics urge health officials to rush out the remaining emergency dollars from the same bailout fund Trump said he’ll use to cover the uninsured. Some clinics have temporarily shuttered and hospitals have furloughed workers after halting lucrative elective procedures during the crisis to preserve resources and minimize infection risk.