White House tells ex-aide Hicks not to cooperate with Congress: source

FILE PHOTO: Outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks departs the West Wing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has told Hope Hicks, a former close aide to President Donald Trump, not to turn over documents to the House Judiciary Committee related to her time in the administration, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler subpoenaed Hicks and another White House aide on May 21, seeking testimony and documents in connection with the committee’s probe of whether the president obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and contacts between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.

An attorney for Hicks did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters.

Under separate subpoenas, Hicks and former White House lawyer Annie Donaldson faced 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) deadlines for turning over documents. The committee has also scheduled separate hearings with the former aides for later this month.

Donaldson did not respond to a Reuters query seeking comment on whether she would cooperate with the committee.

The committee is seeking documents from Hicks on dozens of topics ranging from the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn to the termination of James Comey as FBI director and the appointment of Mueller.







