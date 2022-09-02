White House top climate adviser Gina McCarthy to step down; John Podesta to join Biden team

WASHINGTON — Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, is leaving the administration this month, while longtime Democratic operative John Podesta is set to join President Joe Biden's climate team.

The White House confirmed McCarthy, the leader of Biden's efforts to slash carbon emissions since he took office, will leave the White House Sept. 16.

Podesta, former chief of staff in the Clinton administration and founder of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, will serve as senior advisor for clean energy innovation and implementation, the White House said. Ali Zaidi, deputy climate advisor, will be promoted to fill McCarthy's position.

Gina McCarthy is nominated as National Climate Advisor.

McCarthy's departure comes after Biden and Democrats won historic funding to address climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last month. McCarthy oversaw an effort to adopt climate policy across federal agencies and was instrumental in Biden's push for more electric vehicles.

Biden said under McCarthy and Zaidi's leadership his administration has "taken the most aggressive action ever" to confront the climate crisis. He called McCarthy "an invaluable member of my senior staff since day one of the administration, and I wish her the best as she moves forward.”

McCarthy, 68, previously served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Obama administration and was CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council before Biden tapped her for his top climate position.

Podesta, as counselor for former President Barack Obama, oversaw the administration's climate policy and initiatives. He late co-chaired Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden said Podesta's deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and experience in government will allow the administration to "truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us."

