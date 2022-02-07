White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Lander
    American academic
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy," but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling.

An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. That put him at odds with Biden's day-one directive that he expected “honesty and decency” from all who worked for his administration and would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office. It said Lander and OSTP are required to take certain corrective actions as part of the review.

“White House leadership met with Dr. Lander to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect,” the White House said. “We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The White House said the review did not find “credible evidence” of gender-based discrimination and that the reassignment of the staffer who filed the original complaint was “deemed appropriate.”

On Friday, Lander issued an apology to staffers in his office, acknowledging “I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” he added. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time.”

The letter and the findings against Lander were first reported by Politico.

Lander, whose position was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden, appeared prominently with the president last week when he relaunched his “Cancer Moonshot” program to marshal federal resources behind research and treatment for cancer diseases.

The founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Lander is a mathematician and molecular biologist. He was lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the so-called “book of life.”

His confirmation to his role in the Biden administration was delayed for months as senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his suicide. Lander also was criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

At his confirmation hearing last year, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of the female scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein “an abhorrent individual.″

Lander said he “understated the importance of those key advances″ by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two were later awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden science adviser Eric Lander apologizes for "demeaning" behavior toward staff

    Eric Lander, President Biden's science adviser, has apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way," according to a note he sent to OSTP staff this weekend. The big picture: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to a OSTP spokesperson. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePol

  • Teen killed in shooting at Knights of Columbus Hall in Opelousas

    A 19-year-old was fatally shot early Sunday morning at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Opelousas, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

  • Ireland Baldwin opens up about the 'immense pressure' of social media: 'Sometimes I let it get to me'

    "Sometimes I mindlessly scroll through social media and I feel like everyone is creating and working at speeds I can’t keep up with," the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger says.

  • Top Biden Adviser Admits He Spoke to Staff in 'Disrespectful or Demeaning Way' and Apologizes

    Dr. Eric Lander, who leads the Office of Science and Technology Policy, apologized in an email to staff after an investigation found “credible evidence” he violated White House workplace policy

  • Sudan's feared secret police make a comeback

    Amira Osman is one of dozens believed to have been arrested by Sudan's feared secret police.

  • Macron visiting Russia in push to deescalate tensions

    French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Russia on Monday in a push to deescalate tensions in the region as concerns rise that Moscow is planning an attack on Ukraine.Macron told reporters that he was "reasonably optimistic" before his meeting with Putin, according to The Associated Press. He noted, however, that he does not believe "short-term victories" are on the table in this situation."We can prevent some things in the short term. I don...

  • Cyclone leaves 20 dead in Madagascar

    A powerful cyclone devastated Madagascar leaving 20 dead and 55,000 displaced from their homes. UNICEF fears that many of the victims are children which make up half of the country's population.

  • Libya's parliament to appoint new PM, increasing tensions

    Libya’s parliament said Monday it will name a new prime minister this week to head the transitional government, a move that will likely lead to parallel administrations in the already chaotic nation. Two candidates — former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and Minister-Counsellor Khalid al-Baibas — have submitted their bids to replace Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said a vote to name one of them as prime minister will take place Thursday, following consultations with the High Council of State, an advisory body based in the capital of Tripoli.

  • Rayan: Morocco holds funeral for five-year-old who died trapped in well

    Five-year-old Rayan Oram died despite a painstaking rescue effort to free him at the weekend.

  • You can count on us, Germany tells Ukraine as both sides play down differences

    KYIV (Reuters) -Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised unequivocal German support for Ukraine on a visit to Kyiv on Monday as the two sides sought to narrow differences on Ukraine's request for weapons to prepare for a possible attack from Russia. In a joint press conference, Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba said no one would be able to drive a wedge between their two countries, and Baerbock stressed Germany was willing to pay a high economic price to contain Moscow.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • Peng Shuai saga hews to familiar script in China

    The drama surrounding Peng Shuai is following a familiar script, in which someone who has run afoul of China's Communist government disappears from view. Peng's saga began in November, when she wrote in a social media post that a former member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee had forced her to have sex three years ago despite repeated refusals.

  • 'Where can we go?' Fear and self-defence near Ukraine's eastern frontiers

    Viktor, a pensioner, goes to sleep in breakaway eastern Ukraine, listening out for shelling in case he needs to take cover. In the city of Kharkiv, Viktoria Makarova, a building firm manager, is learning to fire a rifle in case of an invasion. Far from the rarefied rounds of diplomacy https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-plays-down-hope-breakthrough-ahead-macron-putin-talks-2022-02-07 aimed at easing soaring East-West tensions over a Russian military build-up, people in Ukraine are trying to get on with their daily lives.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on Trump's draft order and hospital reimbursements for COVID-19

    Feb. 6, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Trump's draft order and hospital reimbursements for COVID-19.

  • Samaria Rice Calls Out Justice Department For Denying Request To Reopen Tamir Rice’s Case

    Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, is fuming at the Department of Justice's Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for shooting down her request to re-open the case of her late son.

  • Here's How to Get Free COVID Tests and N95 Masks

    It's now free to stock up on at-home COVID-19 tests and N95 masks, which are recommended to protect against the omicron variant.

  • Longtime Epstein associate gave $250K to RGA

    Retail magnate Leslie Wexner stepped down from L Brands in 2020 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein drew scrutiny.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Andrew Cuomo feels 'vindicated,' won't rule out another run for office

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a new interview said he feels "vindicated" nearly six months after resigning from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, and he is not ruling out another run for office in the future.His comments come after four New York district attorneys have publicly announced that they would not prosecute sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. A fifth district attorney in Manhattan has also...

  • GOP cracks emerge, voter fraud suspected, awaiting court rulings

    It’s Monday, Feb. 7, and mark this as the week the distance between the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature widened.