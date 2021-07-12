White House touts Biden's anti-gun violence strategy ahead of meetings with local government officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christian Datoc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden will play host to a number of local government officials at the White House Monday afternoon to discuss his strategy to combat gun violence and crime, which directs local municipalities to shift pandemic aid funding to violence prevention programs.

Ahead of the meeting, the Washington Examiner obtained an internal White House memo, written by Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Rodriguez, and senior adviser to the president Gene Sperling, outlining how some communities have begun redirecting American Rescue Plan funding at the president's request.

DEMOCRATS FACING ELECTORAL JITTERS OVER RISING VIOLENT CRIME

"We’ve seen state and local governments utilize the funding they’ve received to put more cops on the beat, invest in community violence intervention programs, bolster community programs and economic opportunities, and acquire technology like gunshot detection systems that will help them better confront crime head-on," the memo reads. "We know that the rise in violent crime over the last 18 months is a complex and multi-dimensional challenge for communities around the country, and that it requires a comprehensive response."

The White House highlighted action nine cities have taken in line with the president's strategy:

  • Utica, New York, plans to support “gun violence prevention and law enforcement career recruiting efforts.”

  • Walla Walla, Washington, will “fund new police hires.”

  • Tucson, Arizona, “plan[s] to invest at least $7 million in community safety, health and wellness, and violence interruption programs.”

  • Cincinnati, Ohio, is using Rescue Plan funds to increase its policing and emergency services budget.

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is spending “$1.3 million to expand proven violence interruption programs” and “$2 million for a Transitional Jobs Program to address a root cause of violence, lack of job opportunities.”

  • Albuquerque, New Mexico, is investing “$3 million to expand a gunshot detection system, $5 million to refurbish station houses, $1 million for new cars and $450,000 to recruit more officers.”

  • Watertown, New York, will use some of its Rescue Plan funds “to reinstate four police officers and two other city staff positions.”

  • Kansas City, Missouri, seeks to “restore police departments to pre-pandemic levels.”

  • Syracuse, New York, will invest in an “enhancement of the police department’s ShotSpotter system, which helps locate gunfire; a collaboration with mental health providers to assist with mental health-related police calls; [and] increased police transparency.”

The White House also noted that Biden's budget request for fiscal 2022 seeks more than a $1 billion increase in Justice Department grants for local law enforcement agencies, including $300 million for the Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program.

"The President also has already taken steps to strengthen regulations to keep guns out of the wrong hands — including by cracking down on ghost guns, homemade firearms that often cannot be traced by law enforcement due to the lack of a serial number and that are increasingly being used in crimes," the memo adds. "He also continues to push Congress to take long-overdue action to prevent guns from being used in crimes, including strengthening background checks, renewing the ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and ending immunity for gun manufacturers."

Democrats have had a forced reckoning with rising violent crime in recent months, perhaps best exemplified by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams's Democratic primary victory ahead of New York City's mayoral election this fall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Adams, a retired New York City Police captain, will join representatives from Chicago, Illinois, Memphis, Tennessee, Newark, New Jersey, New York, San Jose, California, and Washington, D.C., at Biden's Monday meeting at the White House.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, White House, Gun Violence, Gun Control, Eric Adams, Crime

Original Author: Christian Datoc

Original Location: White House touts Biden's anti-gun violence strategy ahead of meetings with local government officials

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with local leaders to rev up fight against gun violence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with local law enforcement leaders, elected officials and an expert on community violence intervention at the White House on Monday as he seeks to bolster support for his plans to crack down on gun violence. Biden, who has pledged to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-guns-laws-factbox/factbox-decades-of-calls-for-gun-control-in-u-s-but-little-action-idUSKBN2BG0CG, last month unveiled measures to stem the flow of firearms used in crimes, building on executive orders signed in April that include a push by the Justice Department to better control self-assembled "ghost guns https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-proposal-would-crack-down-anonymous-ghost-guns-2021-05-07." The Democratic president, who has longstanding ties to law enforcement, has also announced steps https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-plans-new-steps-combat-us-gun-violence-violent-crime-climbs-2021-06-23 to hold rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws and help states hire more police officers using COVID-19 rescue funds.

  • Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found shot inside vehicle in alley

    The killing marks the 80th homicide in Kansas City this year.

  • Phil Steele picks MSU to finish last in Big Ten East Division

    Hopefully, Phil Steele is off with this prediction...

  • Biden to pitch crime plan to local leaders amid wave of gun violence

    The White House has been working to counter sagging presidential approval numbers on the handling of crime ahead of next year's midterms.

  • Fort Worth man shot, killed his mother after an argument in their home, warrant says

    A Fort Worth man told detectives he fired at his mother about four times, according to a warrant.

  • Homeless sweeps are causing controversy in Denver ahead of MLB’s All-Star Game

    Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver this week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city.

  • Fresno detectives investigating homicide after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

    A 17-year-old died a week after authorities found him with a gunshot wound to the head inside a crashed vehicle in Fresno, Calif. What happened: Zachary Xayavong was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center after he was found on July 1 near East Rotary Park at Cedar and Sierra avenues, according to Your Central Valley. Authorities were alerted at around 11 p.m. after Xayavong’s car crashed into a concrete wall.

  • South Africa deploys army after 6 die during riots over jailing of former President Jacob Zuma

    The South African National Defense Force announced Monday that soldiers will be deployed to help police quell civil unrest over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, according to AP.Driving the news: Six people died and 219 were arrested during riots and looting sprees over the weekend, which started in Zuma's home region of KwaZulu-Natal province and spread to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Police ar

  • After U.S. push, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland sticks to its guns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has agreed to delay a corporate tax plan for the bloc following pressure from the U.S. administration and in a bid to facilitate a broader global tax deal, but EU member Ireland reiterated its criticisms of the wider reform. The world's 20 largest economies endorsed on Saturday a plan for a global overhaul of corporate tax that would introduce a minimum tax rate and change the way large companies like Amazon and Google are taxed, based partly on where they sell their products and services rather than on the location of their headquarters. The reform, if finalised in October, would need parliamentary approval in the more than 130 countries that support it, including the U.S. Congress where it could face opposition from the Republicans.

  • UNC's Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated over the weekend

    UNC Police said four officers responded and remained there to watch the two individuals until they left campus after about an hour later.

  • Jacob Zuma: Military deployed to tackle unrest over jailed ex-president

    Shops are looted and buildings set on fire as the jailed former president challenges his sentence.

  • Yankees' Aaron Judge appears to troll Jose Altuve during home run trot: 'It's pretty chilly'

    Aaron Judge pulled his jersey close -- a move that appeared to be mocking Jose Altuve's pennant-winning home run against the Yankees two years ago.

  • Man booted for being too drunk slams truck into bar and opens fire, Georgia cops say

    Police said several customers were injured.

  • Introduction to Social Security

    The Social Security system is funded through payroll taxes. Contrary to popular belief, this money is not put in trust for the individual employees who are paying into the system but is pooled and used to pay existing retirees. Eligibility for Social Security benefits is accrued over time.

  • Hobbs asks Brnovich to investigate reports of election interference

    Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote to State Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday urging him to investigate recent reports of interference by Trump allies in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • A Tunisian fisherwoman and her companion: the sea

    (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FISHERWOMAN, ZOHRA TRABELSI, SAYING:"My name is Zohra Trabelsi and I am 75 years old. I have been working in the sea since I was 16 years old, my sisters and I, because my father didn't have sons. I got married and had children, and this has been my job, until this moment."Location: Nabeul, TunisiaTrabelsi is the only fisherwomanamong dozens of fishermen in her town(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FISHERWOMAN, ZOHRA TRABELSI, SAYING:"I faced many difficulties when working as a fisherwoman. But if I don't work, I won't get anything in return. No one will give you anything. You must persevere and work hard to make a living. I must work. In the morning, I must come to work, whatever my mental and physical condition. Healthy or sick, I need to work."The fisherwoman's trade is not an easy oneTrabelsi spends eight hours a day at sea, seven days a weekHer harvest is often littlebut fishing is also a passion that gives her comfort(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FISHERWOMAN, ZOHRA TRABELSI, SAYING:"For me, it is as if I was born of the sea, and it was born of me. When I feel that I am in a bad state, or if I am facing certain problems, I come to the sea. I talk to it, I talk about my pain and I cry. When I finish, it is as if I am a new person."

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • The American suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u