White House: Transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine not ruled out

The administration of the President of the United States said that the transfer of the long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine is not ruled out.

Source: John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communication of the US National Security Council, said this in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question whether now is not the best time to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, he said that Washington continues to review the additional capabilities that Kyiv needs.

Quote: "ATACMS transfer is not ruled out. I am not in the position to announce anything on the topic of ATACMS, I will only say: according to how the war is changing, the capabilities that we provide to Ukraine are also changing. And I think it will continue," Kirby said.

Earlier, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said that President Joe Biden and the Pentagon had long been opposed to providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv requested to defeat Russian targets in the deep rear.

According to NBC News, Biden told Zelenskyy at a meeting at the White House that Washington would transfer a small number of ATACMS missiles to help in the war against Russia.

According to the New Yorker, Biden made this decision even before Zelenskyy's visit; publicly, it has not yet been confirmed.

The US Department of Defence recently confirmed that they were ready to send Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions as soon as President Joe Biden approves the transfer.

