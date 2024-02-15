White House Trolls House Speaker With Brutally Honest Valentine's Day Card

Looks like the White House sent a Valentine’s Day card to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) ― but its message wasn’t nearly as loving as the typical V-Day card.

Instead, the card posted on social media noted that Johnson played a key role in defeating a border bill that even the conservative Wall Street Journal called “the most restrictive migrant legislation in decades” with “long-time GOP priorities that the party’s restrictionists could never have passed only a few months ago.”

Although many people suggested Johnson’s opposition to the bipartisan bill was only to help Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, he claimed that was “absurd.”

That didn’t stop the White House’s social media accounts from sending the speaker a heartfelt and brutal message: “Roses are red / Violets are blue / The border deal was crushed / Because of you.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson! pic.twitter.com/0NPB04W4YR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2024

Johnson hadn’t responded to the Valentine’s Day poem as of Wednesday evening, and his staff didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Still, many people on X, formerly Twitter, noticed the White House was slinging arrows like Cupid.

Hello 911, I’d like to report a murder… https://t.co/g2vO9VC7vF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 14, 2024

The Biden White House is straight-up SAVAGES!!! This is the epic trolling I want to see. 😂 https://t.co/gP8DMgixep — Joy Reid's wig (@mistergeezy) February 14, 2024

Biden’s White House for the Win ♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/ikGu3VgFta — Jen 🇺🇸🏴☠️ (@jerrieskid) February 14, 2024

I don’t know who writes these, but I promise you this is one job in the White House which is not a waste of our taxpayer money. https://t.co/ftre8JjK9o — Tibi Vasilescu (@unbelievable) February 14, 2024

No wonder Johnson is asking for a one on one meeting with President Biden. 💘 https://t.co/LxLqwzig04 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 14, 2024

And this is what my Millennial a** wants to see from this administration—turn up the heat, use SM aggressively, and meme the GOP into oblivion. https://t.co/0MEEydr8S1 — 💛🐝 Lauren-Ashley Arts (@LaurenAshley087) February 14, 2024

