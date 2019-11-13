White House: Trump is not watching House impeachment hearings. He is tweeting about them, though

WASHINGTON – While most political eyes are on the opening day of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, aides said the one person its outcome affects the most is tuning out the television.

President Donald Trump is tweeting, however.

Late morning, Trump retweeted more than 10 posts that included videos from the hearing and critical comments from Republicans, including a message from the official White House Twitter account that said: "New hoax. Same swamp."

All this as aides insisted that Trump was working on other business.

"He’s not watching – he’s working,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told USA TODAY.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham later sent out a similar comment to the press pool, saying Trump "is in the Oval Office in meetings. He is working."

New hoax. Same swamp. pic.twitter.com/6byw3BVxFR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2019

Trump spent much of the morning in the Oval Office, which is not outfitted with TVs, though he likely will be briefed on the proceedings on Capitol Hill.

Trump, who prepared to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House at midday, will likely take questions from reporters about the testimony.

Before his work day, Trump issued several tweets criticizing the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Meanwhile, TVs are on throughout the West Wing, including in the offices of communication aides who figure to be responding to the day's events.

The White House had planned a campaign-style "rapid response" operation to monitor this week's impeachment hearings and to "react in real-time" to adverse testimony, according to two administration officials.

Impeachment hearing updates: State Department official says Trump lawyer Giuliani pushed 'smear' campaign

The White House also plans to have surrogates "pushing back" on television, radio, print and digital platforms, aides said, arguing that Democrats are failing to make their case against Trump and are engaged in an unfair process.

Trump and his aides are also planning to counter the hearings in a number of other ways, including a release of another Trump conversation with the Ukraine president - not to mention high profile meetings with the president of Turkey on Wednesday as well as the NATO secretary-general on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump not watching live impeachment hearing, White House says