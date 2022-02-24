  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House spokesman calls Trump and Putin 'two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for'

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Andrew J. Bates
    American businessman

A top White House spokesman on Thursday called former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for” after Trump again praised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a political fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday night, Trump reiterated his view that the Russian president’s incursion into the sovereign nation was a stroke of “genius.”

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions,” Trump said. “I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country — literally a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.” The former president went on to insist that he knew Putin very well and that the crisis would not have happened if he were in office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump at the G-20 summit in 2017. (Getty Images)

Andrew Bates, the White House deputy press secretary, responded with a scathing tweet.

“Two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose every action is driven by their their own weakness and insecurity, rubbing their snouts together and celebrating as innocent people lose their lives,” Bates tweeted.

Trump’s comments came shortly before Putin launched a predawn attack on Ukraine, hitting cities with airstrikes and sending tanks across the border. The long-anticipated move, which U.S. intelligence agencies have been predicting for months, was widely condemned by world leaders.

President Biden called it “an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.”

Rubble and fire at the site of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service.
The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site, damaged by shelling in Kyiv on Thursday. (Handout via Reuters)

“Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

On Tuesday, Trump made headlines by praising Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine to support Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

“This is genius,” he said on a radio program. “So Putin is now saying it’s independent — a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace, all right.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • West ramps up Russia sanctions after invasion of Ukraine

    Western countries are announcing more sanctions in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.The latest: President Biden said G7 leaders have agreed to impose new "devastating" sanctions on Russia, and he is set to explain the specifics of those sanctions later on ThursdayGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a speech to British lawmakers Thursday announced that the country will impose its “

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

    The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said. Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran.

  • Residents Shelter in Kharkiv Subway Amid Russian Attacks

    Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, took shelter in the city’s subway system on February 24, as Russian forces struck locations across the country.This footage, recorded by Elena Gavrikova on Thursday afternoon, shows residents along a platform in the Kharkiv subway system. Gavrikova told Storyful that the station was filling up with locals, including many children, who planned to stay the night. Credit: Elena Gavrikova via Storyful

  • Wrenching Scenes from the Start of War as Russia Invades Ukraine

    The first explosions were reportedly heard early on Feb. 24 as Russia began its long feared invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched a military attack in earnest on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 24. Black smoke from an explosion in the capital of Kyiv could be seen shooting up in the sky.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Plunge as Russia Attacks Ukraine

    fell hard as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In early afternoon in New York, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was down 6.6% over the past 24 hours to $35,982, according to CoinDesk, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, with Russian troops and tanks entering Ukraine and airstrikes pounding Ukraine’s capital and other cities. Bitcoin fell Thursday to as low as $34,338, the lowest levels since late January.

  • Ukraine crisis: Warning UK energy bills could top £3,000 a year

    The conflict in Ukraine could push the energy price cap to £3,238 a year from October, a report warns.

  • Gas prices are rising in Kansas City. How could Russia’s invasion affect fuel costs?

    The cost of a gallon of gasoline in KC jumped by 10 cents in the last week. Here’s what to know about rising prices at the pump.

  • Carnival in time of COVID: Virus tests among parade favors

    Mardi Gras revelers, accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade float riders during Carnival season, were able to snag a new parade favor Thursday: rapid COVID-19 tests. As Carnival season nears its raucous pre-Lenten climax on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) next week, the handing out of tests during the Krewe of Muses parade is emblematic of the city’s effort to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths while reviving cherished, and economically vital, Carnival events. The city health department said Wednesday that staff and volunteers would be parading at the head of Thursday night's Muses procession, some in the back of a pickup truck and some walking alongside, to hand out test kits.

  • Ukraine official on Trump's praise of Putin: 'It's good' US isn't 'neighbors of Russia'

    Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba knocked comments from former president Trump praising Russian President Vladimir Putin who announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning Moscow time. "It's good that the United States is not neighbors of Russia, otherwise no one in the United States would have such an opinion about President Putin," Kuleba said during an interview Thursday with BloombergTV. Kuleba's comments...

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: Omicron subvariant sparks reopening jitters — The trickle-down of medical glove price hikes — Cases plummet all across the U.S.Vaccines: Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies — America prepares for a potential 4th shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says vaccine saved his life.States: Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate — California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.World: Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to

  • Top Republicans condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine – days after Trump called Putin a ‘genius’

    A few senior GOP figures criticise Biden during the invasion, but most refrain from taking same tack as Trump

  • Sanders: Trump's praise of Putin 'outrageous'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday blasted former President Trump, saying it was "unsurprising" that he would praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of 'genius.'" "It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be, and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud," the Vermont senator said in a post on Twitter.Sanders, who has regularly...

  • Ashley Greene Says She and Husband Paul Khoury 'Definitely' Want Kids: 'We Both Can't Wait'

    Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018

  • Bernie Sanders says Trump's praise for 'Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine' is 'outrageous'

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine "genius" and "savvy."

  • Trump again praises Putin moments before Russia launches invasion of Ukraine

    Shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled the start of a military operation in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump continued to lavish praise on the leader.

  • Russia Will Be Allowed to Compete in Eurovision 2022 Despite Ukraine Invasion

    The European Broadcast Union (EBU), which produces the competition, defended Eurovision as a "non-political cultural event." Russia Will Be Allowed to Compete in Eurovision 2022 Despite Ukraine Invasion Wren Graves

  • Russian forces reported at Chernobyl

    Eyewitness footage circulating on social media appears to show Russian forces at the doorstep of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. Yahoo News has independently verified the&nbsp;location where the videos were recorded and corroborated the events with numerous local and international reports, but the original source of the footage remains unknown. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces have moved into the area, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986 — and where vast reserves of dangerous nuclear waste remain entombed.

  • Ukraine invasion clouds forecast for U.S. economy and complicates Fed’s inflation-fighting strategy

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to sabotage the U.S. economy so long as the conflict doesn't spread, analysts say, but surging oil prices could push inflation higher and complicate efforts by the Federal Reserve to get it under control.

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."

  • Biden vows consequences as Putin stages full-scale attack on Ukraine

    After weeks of warning of "severe" sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed the international community from the White House Thursday in what's unfolding as a defining moment in his presidency as President Vladimir Putin continued a large-scale attack. "The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity," Biden said, taking a firm tone.