White House Turns to School Principals on Gun Safety, But Some Are Skeptical

The Biden administration is calling on the nation’s school principals to promote safe gun storage among parents and staff as part of its effort to prevent school shootings. Prior to a town hall event Thursday afternoon, the administration released materials designed for educators to adapt to their communities.

Officials said the materials, including a gun storage guide, should make it easier for school leaders to talk to families about a sensitive topic. “You have credibility in your community and trust in your schools and districts that uniquely position you to help save lives,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote in a letter to principals.

A sample letter for parents includes tips about trigger locks and storing ammunition.

“We often hear from principals that they want to do everything they can to keep their students and educators safe,” Stefanie Feldman, director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said during a call with reporters Wednesday. “But they shouldn’t have to be experts on safe storage of firearms.”

Research shows that most school shooters obtain their weapons from home or from friends or relatives. That was the case in the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, where the gunman’s parents now face involuntary manslaughter charges for their role in allowing their son access to a weapon despite red flags. And 80% of gun suicides among children 18 and younger involved a weapon belonging to a family member, data shows.

President Joe Biden, who is backed in this year’s election by major gun control advocacy groups, has taken executive actions to reduce gun violence, such as increasing background checks and prohibiting the sale of “ghost guns.” But Republicans have largely resisted the president’s efforts to tighten gun restrictions.

One principal planning to attend Thursday’s event said the administration’s message may not be well received.

”We’re instructional leaders,” said Edward Cosentino, principal at Phelps Luck Elementary School in Columbia, Maryland. “Everything seems to be thrown on the shoulders of principals and schools these days.”

Officials said the materials for educators add to opportunities schools have to apply for safety and mental health grants available through a gun safety law passed after the 2022 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Deputy Education Secretary Cindy Marten called school leaders “trusted voices” who can “elevate” this issue among parents.

Currently, 34 states have laws intended to prevent children from accessing guns, while eight states specifically require guns to be secured in a locked container or to have a locking device, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued model legislation to encourage more states to pass such laws. But currently there is no federal requirement that gun owners keep their weapons locked up.

The Thursday event followed Cardona’s Monday visit to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He toured the building where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and school staff members and injured another 17 people nearly six years ago. The school, untouched since the shooting, is scheduled to be demolished this year. Cruz is serving a life sentence for the attack.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, left, speaks at a school safety roundtable Monday, Jan. 22, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott in Coral Springs, Florida. Also pictured are U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) and Max Schachter, whose son, Alex, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre. (Scott Travis/Getty Images)

“The visit this morning is the beginning of a relationship that I want to have with this community,” Cardona told family members of the victims following the tour.

The recent death of an Iowa principal who protected students during a school shooting on Jan. 4 has also left many educators shaken, said Tracy Hilliard, principal of Urbana Elementary in Frederick, Maryland, and president of the Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals.

“There is that heavy load on principals,” said Hilliard, who is also planning to attend Thursday’s White House event. “We serve in many roles, but we knew that when we accepted the job.”

​​Marten shared her own experience as the former superintendent of San Diego Unified School District, where she required schools to send a letter home to “remind parents of the important role they play in safely storing any weapons they may have.”

But some say the responsibility shouldn’t fall on school leaders who are already overtaxed.

“I think it’s very unrealistic to expect that school administrators are going to take this on with enthusiasm,” said Kenneth Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, a nonprofit that provides training to school leaders. “It’s easy for government and community organizations to say, ‘Let the schools do that.’ ”

Trump also questioned the administration’s decision to enlist educators in what he called a “potentially volatile” issue.

“Principals are not looking for more lightning rods,” he said.