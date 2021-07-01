White House turns Trump Organization indictments into call for tax reform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naomi Lim
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Indictments against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are another reason why wealthy people should pay their "fair share," the White House said Thursday.

President Joe Biden considers that "it's long past time" for taxpayers earning more than $400,000 to shell out more, which is why he has announced a number of initiatives cracking down on tax evasion by people and corporations, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

BIDEN MAY POLITICIZE MIAMI CONDO DISASTER DURING VISIT

"In general, the president believes that the wealthiest among us should pay their fair share, and we see that in policies and legislation that he's put forward," she said en route to Florida for Biden's visit to Surfside after the condominium collapse.

Jean-Pierre referred to Biden's economic policy, particularly his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and $1.8 trillion social welfare package. But for specific comment on the indictments, she pointed reporters to "the parties involved."

Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office Thursday morning after a grand jury returned sealed indictments charging him and former President Donald Trump's company with tax crimes.

The indictments, the first emanating from the two-year investigation into Trump and his business dealings, are expected to be unsealed Thursday afternoon in court during Weisselberg's arraignment. There, Weisselberg is anticipated to plead not guilty, according to his lawyers.

Trump has not been charged in the proceedings. But the allegations, which reportedly involve Weisselberg and other employees evading taxes on fringe benefits they received from the Trump Organization, such as cars, apartments, and private school tuition, increase pressure on him to flip on his longtime boss.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

One of Biden's proposals is a $40 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service to boost tax compliance. He also wants to hike the corporate tax rate up to at least 25% and the top marginal federal income tax rate to 39.6%.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, White House, Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, Donald Trump, Karine Jean-Pierre

Original Author: Naomi Lim

Original Location: White House turns Trump Organization indictments into call for tax reform

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden will visit Fla. building collapse this week

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House. (June 29)

  • U.S. sending more emergency officials to Florida tower site

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The U.S. federal government is sending more emergency officials on Thursday to support search-and-rescue efforts at the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, according to the White House. New personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were sent at the request of local officials, according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who briefed reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to the city where the tower collapsed.

  • Donald Trump’s CFO May Soon Be Choosing Between Prison Time & Testifying Against the Former President

    Former President Donald Trump might be sweating a bit today as the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is reportedly getting one step closer in their tax-crime investigation against the Trump Organization. Chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and the company is expected to be hit with charges on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The case […]

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens to strip members of committee assignments if they join the Jan. 6 investigation, reports say

    If any House Republicans join the Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the insurrection, they could lose their assignments, according to reports.

  • Trump prosecutors are starting small, aiming bigger

    Tax-evasion charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are meant to pressure him to spill many Trump secrets.

  • Bidens will meet with DeSantis, then sit with grieving families of Florida condo crisis

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Florida on Thursday as search and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of a deadly seafront condominium collapse in Surfside.

  • Geraldo Rivera Praises Bill Cosby’s Release, Says Harvey Weinstein ‘Unjustly Convicted’

    Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that he supported Bill Cosby’s release from prison, decrying what he called the “mob justice” of the comedian’s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges. While many expressed outrage at Cosby’s release and the overturning of his conviction, Rivera said that the comic’s prosecution “never should have happened” and asked: “How is he going to get back the two years that he has lost now?” He also suggested that Harvey Weinstein was “unjustly convicted” and th

  • Researchers reveal corrosive power of Trump’s lie of a stolen election

    Exposure to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud reduces confidence in elections and factchecks have little effect – study Donald Trump is the driving force behind baseless claims of election fraud. Photograph: Reuters Happy Thursday, Republicans across the country have embraced a similar refrain as they push for new restrictions on voting. A significant chunk of the American electorate doesn’t have confidence in the results of the 2020 election, they argue, so new laws to restore “integrity” t

  • 10 Things in Politics: Trump Org could crumble in trial

    And Biden heads to Florida to see the condo collapse and visit with families.

  • McCarthy Asks Devin Nunes to Investigate Claim of NSA Spying against Tucker Carlson

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has asked Representative Devin Nunes (R., Calif.) to investigate Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claim that the National Security Agency spied on him.

  • Trump Org CFO surrenders to NY prosecutor

    The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.CFO Allen Weisselberg was seen entering the the building housing the Manhattan District Attorney's office.Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to face criminal charges in a probe by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance.People familiar with the case told Reuters Thursday's charges focus on allegations Weisselberg and other executives received corporate perks and benefits such as rent-free apartments and leased cars, without reporting them on their tax returns.Trump himself is not expected to be charged, though prosecutors have said their probe into his company is continuingIn a statement, the Trump Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a pawn to go after the former president.Charges could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation, which he has resisted.Weisselberg's cooperation could be crucial to any future case against his longtime boss.

  • A Texas high school teacher died while hiking after being swept down a mountain by rushing water after heavy rain

    Christina Garcia-Mata, a teacher at Akins Early College High School, was hiking with her husband when she was swept away by rushing water.

  • College students — even Republicans — skeptical of crackdown on critical race theory

    Data: The Generation Lab; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosNearly half of college Republicans support public schools teaching about institutional racism — and six in 10 don't think state legislatures should be able to stop it —according to a new Generation Lab/Axios poll. Why it matters: The findings suggest that younger, educated Republicans think much differently about racism and academic freedom than GOP-led state legislatures seeking to censor the teaching of critical race theory.Get market news

  • Harvey Keitel tells Stephen Colbert the winding tale of how he finally won his wife over

    Harvey Keitel has worked with some great directors during his half-century in the entertainment business, but Stephen Colbert noted the iconic actor’s career-long penchant for working with promising first-timers. As the two sat down for Wednesday’s Late Show (with Keitel resplendent in an all-black suit and open toed sandals, because New York is sweltering, and he’s Harvey Keitel), Colbert ran down the neophyte directors fortunate enough to have Keitel on set for their first films. Martin Scorse

  • Their courage 'has faded': Liz Cheney slams Republican leaders ahead of Jan. 6 House committee vote

    Cheney — once the No. 3 House Republican — said in a statement Wednesday that members of the GOP lacked courage.

  • Indicting the Trump Organization Could Be Just the Start

    The Asahi ShimbunProsecutors appear to be poised to indict the Trump Organization. And that could mean significant pain ahead for the former president, his family, and their business associates.According to media reports, prosecutors in New York gave lawyers for the Trump Organization a Monday deadline to make the case why criminal charges should not be filed. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been conducting a grand jury investigation o

  • Miami condo rescue work halted over fears remaining structure will topple

    Site evacuated after workers reported sounds of shifting inside still-standing 12-storey section while death toll at 18 Search and rescue teams look for possible survivors in Surfside, Florida, on 30 June. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Rescue work at a Miami condo block that collapsed one week ago, killing at least 18 and leaving 145 more unaccounted for, was halted early on Thursday amid fears the remaining structure would also topple. Workers reported hearing sounds of shifting inside th

  • Trump urges Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley to resign

    Former President Donald Trump is calling on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to resign.

  • The NFL’s top 11 tight ends

    Tight ends are asked to do more than ever in the modern NFL, and here are the league's 11 best right now.

  • Trump tells Hannity he's made a decision on running in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, which was broadcasted from the South Texas airport only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. During the interview, Sean Hannity asked the question many people across the country have been wondering. "Let's talk about your future plans," Hannity told Trump, before turning to the crowd at the town hall to ask the audience, "Would you like to see the President run again in 2024?" While Trump has not publicly revealed whether or not he plans to run for president in 2024, on Wednesday, when Hannity asked Trump the question, it sounded like the former president had made progress in his decision. "You are not going to answer, but I have to ask, where are you in the process of," said Hannity. He continued, "Let me ask you this, without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?" "Yes," responded Trump firmly. Hannity then happily stated, "I think you got it right, yeah." Hannity later stated, "If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle." "It's not that I want to," Trump pointed out. "The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly? Fighting always? I mean, the country, what we have done is so important." While it may not have been an official announcement, or confirmation, Trump did say he has come to his decision, which means he's definitely not just "beyond seriously" considering it anymore, which he said to Hannity back in April.