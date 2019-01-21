White House tweets about Martin Luther King Jr. aren't going over well

Morgan Sung

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' tweet honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is not going over well. 

In a tweet, the White House press secretary wrote that King "gave his life" for the civil rights movement, and that "our country is better thanks to his inspiration and sacrifice." 

Here's the thing: King didn't give his life. He was assassinated four years after he was blackmailed by the FBI; his family still believes his death was a government-orchestrated conspiracy to silence the civil rights movement. 

Which is why, considering the Trump administration's history of not condemning white nationalist rallies, Twitter users found Sanders' post so disrespectful. 

Americans also found Trump's post honoring King particularly ironic. 

In addition to tweeting, Trump also remembered King by visiting his memorial "for about two minutes," according to the Huffington Post.

King's son, Martin Luther King III, also condemned Vice President Mike Pence for quoting his father's famous "I have a dream" speech while talking about the border wall. 

"The vice president attempted to compare the president to Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a bridge builder, not a wall builder," the younger King said.

