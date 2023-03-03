White House: Unacceptable for states to target access to federally approved abortion pills

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it was "dangerous and unacceptable" for elected officials to target women's access to federally approved medication abortion pills.

Walgreens announced on Thursday it would not dispense abortion pills in the 20 states where attorneys general have told the pharmacy chain it risked breaking the law should it provide them through the mail.

"Elected officials targeting pharmacies and their ability to provide women with access to safe, effective and FDA-approved medication is dangerous and just unacceptable," Karine Jean-Pierre, press secretary for the White House, said when asked about the pharmacy's announcement.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

