White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration rolled out plans on Tuesday to identify and pay for possible upgrades to U.S. ports within the next 90 days — hoping to ultimately tamp down the inflation being caused by ships waiting to dock and a shortage of truck drivers to haul goods.

As the U.S. emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recovery has been hampered by congested and aging ports. The mix of inflation and the potential for empty store shelves during holiday shopping has created a sense of frustration for many Americans and hurt President Joe Biden and Democrats politically.

Senior administration officials said Tuesday that the Transportation Department would allow port authorities to redirect any leftover money from grant projects to address the supply chain issues. For example, the Georgia Port Authority will use $8 million to convert its inland facilities into container yards, freeing up dock space and speeding the flow of goods to their final destinations.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the forthcoming plans, which come on the heels of the House passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package late Friday. The package includes $17 billion to improve coastal and land-based ports that can help to tackle the challenges in the longer term.

Biden will highlight the administration's efforts by visiting Baltimore's port on Wednesday. It's part of a broader effort to show that the administration will tackle the inflation that has left Americans feeling more pessimistic about the economy. Updated figures for the consumer price index will be released Wednesday, with the previous report showing prices were 5.4% higher than a year ago.

The Baltimore trip is designed to highlight the types of investments that the administration believes will help unclog the supply chain. The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes and adding a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. The administration has also approved grants so that the Howard Street Tunnel — a train artery that opened in 1895 — can be expanded to ferry double-stacked containers on railcars.

The Biden administration earlier helped broker an agreement to increase the hours of operation at the Port of Los Angeles, but it's been difficult to immediately fix this challenge. Administration officials said the initiatives being announced Tuesday would make the supply chain faster, more efficient and environmentally friendly in the medium to longer term.

Additional steps include launching a $240 million grant program in the next 45 days to modernize ports and marine highways. Within 60 days, the government wants to identify repair projects and opportunities to deepen harbors for larger ships that can be a guide for more than $4 billion in construction by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The government will also look over the next 90 days at which ports of entry should be upgraded and expanded as part of a $3.4 billion investment. It also plans within 90 days to open the first round of more than $475 million in grants for ports made possible through the newly passed infrastructure package.

The Transportation Department intends to publish a playbook for states on freight movement and issue guidance on best practices, so that the value of the infrastructure investments can be maximized. There will also be a request for information by the Transportation Department to improve data collection and sharing to improve the efficiency and transparency of the supply chain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing, airlines: 'significant time' needed to resolve 5G spectrum issue

    The aviation industry told the White House on Tuesday it will take "significant time" to ensure it is safe for major U.S. wireless companies to use C-Band spectrum for 5G communications. In a letter sent to the White House, Boeing Co, Airbus SE, U.S. airlines, pilots and others said they need the Biden administration and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) "to help aviation and telecommunication industries reach acceptable mitigations." The Federal Aviation Administration issued a bulletin last week alerting manufacturers, operators and pilots that action may be needed to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics caused by the 5G deployment.

  • Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday. Biden on Saturday called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment. The House of Representatives approved the package on Friday after months of bitter fighting among Democrats.

  • Port of San Diego helps ease supply-chain backlog

    As supply chain issues lead to delays at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, San Diego's port is helping ease some of the backlog.

  • Before busy holiday season, Biden lays out new efforts to ease supply chain congestion

    Ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to a port Wednesday, the administration announced steps to ease supply chain congestion.

  • White House announces ‘pop up container yard’ to solve supply chain crisis amid fears of holiday shortages

    The White House will soon distribute up to $475m in grants for improving port infrastructure

  • Exclusive-U.S. to announce new Nicaragua sanctions 'very soon,' official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to announce new U.S. sanctions and other punitive actions "very soon" in response to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's re-election in a vote that Washington has denounced as a sham, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Tuesday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the measures would be the first in a series of steps that the U.S. government will continue to "ramp up over time." Washington expects a "strong resolution" against Ortega when the Organization of American States meets this week in Guatemala but is not likely to use the event to seek Nicaragua's suspension from the bloc, the official said.

  • Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing exodus to Balkans, LatAm

    Major clothing and shoe companies are moving production to countries closer to their U.S. and European stores, smarting from a resurgence in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Vietnam and China that slowed or shut down production for several weeks earlier this year. The disclosures come amid a massive shipping logjam that is driving up costs and forcing companies to rethink their globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia.. The latest example is Spanish fashion retailer Mango, which told Reuters on Friday it has "accelerated" its process of increasing local production in countries such as Turkey, Morocco and Portugal.

  • One of the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery checked his body for a gun, court hears

    One of the men who chased Ahmaud Arbery before he was fatally shot in a Brunswick, Georgia suburb in 2020, bloodied himself as he examined the Black jogger's body, looking in vain for a weapon, a police officer told a court on Tuesday. Gregory McMichael, 65 is one of three white men on trial for the murder of Arbery, 25, whom they say they suspected may have been fleeing a crime when they pursued him in vehicles, cornered him and shot him on a street in their mostly white neighborhood. McMichael told police Arbery was moving fast through the neighborhood when he first spotted him, and “I’m talking about a dead run, he’s not jogging," Glynn County Police officer Jeff Brandeberry told the court, reading from a transcript of a video recording from his body-worn camera.

  • Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid award against Johnson & Johnson

    (Reuters) -The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by the state alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers. The court on a 5-1 vote ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3bSrnrj that the state's public nuisance law does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing and sales of prescription opioids and that a trial judge went too far in holding the company liable under it. "However grave the problem of opioid addition is in Oklahoma, public nuisance law does not provide a remedy for this harm," Justice James Winchester wrote.

  • Jackson County deputy dies from gunshot wound sustained during domestic call

    The Jackson County Sheriff's deputy shot on Nov. 5 while answering a domestic call died Monday.

  • Target executive vice president joins Blackstone

    Target executive vice president Stephanie Lundquist has been appointed a senior advisor at investment manager Blackstone. Lundquist will advise across Blackstone’s (NYSE: BX) businesses, with a focus on Blackstone Growth (BXG), the firm’s growth equity investing platform.

  • Max Cleland, veteran who lost limbs during Vietnam War, dies at 79

    Max Cleland, a veteran who lost an arm and both legs during the Vietnam War and went on to become a U.S. senator from Georgia, died on Tuesday at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by one of the current senators from Georgia, Jon Ossoff, who described Cleland as "a patriot, a public servant, and a friend." President Joe Biden, in a statement after Cleland's death, described him as a "hero" who provided "fearless service."

  • Infrastructure bill passes the House

    FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan has more after President Biden's infrastructure bill was passed by the House last week.

  • Tuvalu looking at legal ways to be a state if it is submerged

    Tuvalu is looking at legal ways to keep its ownership of its maritime zones and recognition as a state even if the Pacific island nation is completely submerged due to climate change, its foreign minister said on Tuesday. "We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged," the minister, Simon Kofe, told Reuters in an interview.

  • U.S. cybersecurity firm uncovers hack attacks linked to group with Chinese government ties

    Foreign hackers are suspected of compromising organizations in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries in the U.S. and other countries, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said late Sunday.Why it matters: The National Security Agency contributed to Palo Alto Networks' report amid ongoing efforts to crack down on hackers who've been trying to steal critical data from targets including U.S. defense contractors, notes CNN, which first reported the breach.Get market ne

  • ‘A new era in our city’: Hialeah’s controversial police chief cut loose by new mayor

    Days after he was sworn in as Hialeah’s new mayor, Esteban “Steve” Bovo flexed his muscle on Monday and put controversial Police Chief Sergio Velázquez on leave, effective immediately.

  • U.S. to buy $1 billion worth of Merck's antiviral COVID pill

    The Biden administration will buy 1.4 million additional courses of a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to prevent or treat COVID-19, a purchase worth around $1 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. has now committed to acquiring about 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for $2.2 billion after the drug receives an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Michigan State remains slated for Rose Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

    Michigan State could end up in Pasadena this holiday season

  • Products delayed by the supply chain crisis will end up heavily discounted at stores, analysts say

    Items that miss the holiday season because of shipping delays or the trucker shortage will end up on discount shelves, BMO analysts said.

  • Facebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group -US appeals court

    A U.S. appeals court said Facebook can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install malware allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents. In a 3-0 decision on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected privately owned NSO's claim it was immune from being sued because it had acted as a foreign government agent. Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, sued NSO for an injunction and damages in October 2019, accusing it of accessing WhatsApp servers without permission six months earlier to install its Pegasus malware on victims' mobile devices.