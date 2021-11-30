White House unveils holiday decorations

ABC News

First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decorations on Monday and announced her theme for the 2021 season as "Gifts from the Heart," intended to honor those who have persevered through hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite," the first lady and president said.