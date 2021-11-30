White House unveils holiday decorations
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decorations, which include 41 Christmas trees and 10,000 ornaments.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decorations, which include 41 Christmas trees and 10,000 ornaments.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of a dozen Republican governors to urge the Supreme Court to overturn its previous abortion decisions.
A congressional amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to see women register in case of a military draft has mostly bipartisan support.
Her secret ingredient? Canned biscuit dough.
A giant Christmas tree is usually the highlight of the affair.
The official White House Christmas tree celebrates the gift of peace and unity. It also features paper doves that carry a banner with the names of each states and territory of the United States.The traditional White House Gingerbread House in the State Dining Room also includes additional buildings that honor front line workers and first responders for their contributions during the global health crisis.This year marks the first White House Christmas for the Bidens since taking office.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House holiday decorations on Monday and announced her theme for the 2021 season as "Gifts from the Heart," intended to honor those who have persevered through hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite," the first lady and president said.
On Monday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled the White House's 2021 Christmas decorations, centering around the theme "Gifts from the Heart."
The White House halls have been decked for the holidays every December since John and Abigail Adams held the first Christmas party in 1800.
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Gifts from the Heart” is the theme of President Joe Biden’s first White House Christmas. First lady Jill Biden was scheduled on Monday to unveil decorations matching the theme, said to be inspired by people the couple met as they traveled the country this year. “The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” the Bidens write in a commemorative 2021 White House holiday guidebook.
First lady Jill Biden on Monday revealed her White House holiday décor and her theme for the season, "Gifts from the Heart."The first lady chose symbols to represent gifts that unite Americans for the annual White House holiday decorations, including faith, family and friendship."As we celebrate our first holiday season in the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, time and again reminding us that our...
She was in complete shock once she realized what was happening.
Dolores Catania is getting into the holiday spirit with some festive décor. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a first look at her massive, sparkling Christmas tree in a recent Instagram post. On November 25, Dolores took to Instagram to show off her impressively tall tree. In the photo, the mom of two can be seen putting the finishing touches on the beautifully adorned fir. As showcased in the snapshot, the gorgeous, towering tree is decked out with white and metallic silver b
Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.
An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.
Your Costco membership can help you save year-round, but it can be especially handy during the holiday season. Check out these purchases to make at Costco.
Love Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone'? Dig Bill Murray in 'Scrooged'? We're ranking the 20 best Christmas movies, from 'Elf' to 'Happiest Season.'
A resident brought the projectile to a nearby home after finding it on the beach.
Ada cares for her daughter and son-in-law and their three daughters. The family depends on disability benefits, but they're falling behind.
The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released a photograph of the Modesto, Calif. man taken ahead of his transfer Monday.
Gov Gavin Newsom's handling of the high-profile organized break-ins at retail stores is politically fraught.