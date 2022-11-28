White House unveils holiday decorations
"We the People" at heart of 2022 White House holiday decorations. (Nov. 28)
The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing
WASHINGTON (AP) — “We the People” is Jill Biden's holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion's public spaces into a winter wonderland. “The soul of our nation is, and has always been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady said at a White House event honoring the volunteers who decorated over Thanksgiving weekend. "And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”
First lady Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, announcing the theme as "We the People." More than 150 volunteers from across the country spent a week helping to decorate the inside and outside of the White House with 25 wreaths, 77 Christmas trees and over 83,615 holiday lights. There is also a gingerbread White House that was made out of 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30sheets of gingerbread dough, 100 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 40 pounds of royal icing, according to the office of the first lady.
Models of White House pets Willow and Commander make a few cameos in first lady Dr. Jill Biden's holiday decor, themed "We the People."
This year’s White House holiday decor is taking a cue from the Constitution, decking the halls with the theme, “We the People.” Jill Biden unveiled the theme for the annual decorating tradition on Monday, saying in a statement that her hope for the White House’s seasonal makeover was to “capture the spirit embodied in the…
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled her "We the People" 2022 holiday theme on Monday, showing off the White House decorations that have turned the mansion's public spaces into a festive winter wonderland. (Nov. 28)
