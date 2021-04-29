White House unveils plan to aid India amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

The White House on Wednesday night unveiled its plan to aid India, which is in the midst of a record-breaking coronavirus surge that has overwhelmed the country's hospitals, many of which are running short on oxygen.

In addition to $100 million in aid, the United States will send various supplies, including oxygen cylinders and concentrators, N95 masks, raw materials that will allow India to produce over 20 million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, and enough of the therapeutic remdesivir for 20,000 treatment courses.

Assistance flights will begin arriving in India on Thursday and continue into next week. Read the White House's full fact sheet here.

NEW: White House announces supplies worth more than $100 million to India, including 1,100 oxygen cylinders, 1700 oxygen concentrators & 15 million N95 masks. U.S. govt assistance flights to start arriving in India April 29 and continue into next week. Full rundown:#CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/glmVHbkAYi — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 28, 2021

