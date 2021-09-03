White House urged to shutter privately run Kansas prison

ROXANA HEGEMAN and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
·3 min read

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A privately run maximum security federal prison in Kansas is dangerous and should be shut down when its contract expires at the end of this year, civil rights advocates and federal public defenders urged the White House in a letter.

The 10-page letter emailed Thursday to a White House office and local officials details stabbings, suicides, a homicide and inmate rights violations that happened this year at the Leavenworth Detention Center. The letter blamed understaffing and poor management by operator CoreCivic.

Among the incidents it cites was one in February in which an inmate was beaten and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The next day, an inmate threw hot water on a female correctional officer, stabbed her and then kicked another officer. The officers were taken to the hospital with severe injuries after other inmates intervened to save them.

The privately run prison is separate from Leavenworth's more well known federal penitentiary, where infamous mobsters and, more recently, former football star Michael Vick, were held.

CoreCivic described its critics' claims as “false and defamatory” in a written statement Friday.

“These allegations are designed to exert political pressure rather than to serve as an objective assessment of the work our dedicated (Leavenworth Detention Center) staff has done to serve the needs of the United States Marshals Service,” the company said.

The letter was signed by legal directors for American Civil Liberties Union affiliates in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, and by the heads of federal public defender offices for districts whose pretrial detainees are incarcerated at the prison.

They wrote that CoreCivic has tried to pressure government entities to keep the prison open by renewing or extending its contract with the U.S. Marshals Service or entering one with Leavenworth County that would allow CoreCivic to run the facility. The county declined CoreCivic's proposal, but the company has asked it to reconsider.

The White House has the opportunity to put meaning behind President Joe Biden's executive order regarding the closure of private detention facilities, the critics contend.

“We can think of few places worthier of immediate action than this facility, which has proven itself to be increasingly dangerous and incapable of upholding the constitutional of those imprisoned there,” they wrote.

In its statement, CoreCivic wrote that the ACLU aims to end all private prisons, and the company said its critics' letter contained bias throughout.

Neither White House spokeswoman, Emilie Simons, nor Leavenworth County Administrator Mark Loughry immediately responded to emails seeking comment about the matter.

The detention center, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Kansas City, Missouri, houses inmates facing federal charges primarily from the court system's Western District of Missouri, District of Kansas and District of Nebraska. It can hold up to 1,033 people.

Between May and July of this year, it averaged more than 36 violent incidents a month, according to the letter. The prison also had two suicides this year, including one in which nothing was done despite the family notifying officials that the detainee was suicidal, and several cases in which inmates were stabbed or otherwise attacked. The letter also alleges that a correctional officer sodomized a detainee during a search in the middle of the night.

The ACLU of Kansas also says it has received complaints that staff routinely lock people in showers with running water as a form of punishment.

Some doors in the prison don't lock and inmates routinely barricade themselves inside their cells at night for their own protection, according to the letter.

CoreCivic said in its statement that the locks have been fixed.

The prison has been on lockdown since a detainee was fatally attacked by another inmate on Aug. 2.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A message of hope and faith for the Jewish new year

    Rabbi Rachel Ain talks about the Jewish High Holidays for Faith Friday.

  • U.S. House to vote on abortion bill, faces tough path in Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping states from enacting tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but the bill's prospects in the Senate were slim. Declaring that the Texas statute "delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities," Pelosi said in a statement that a Democratic bill would be brought before the full House after Sept. 20, when its recess is scheduled to end. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters President Joe Biden will consult with lawmakers on legislation to protect women's right to abortions.

  • Liz Cheney Tapped to Lead Capitol Riot Committee

    Representative Liz Cheney has been tapped to serve as vice chairwoman for the commission created to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • No charges filed against driver who hit wife and kids of Charlotte City Council member

    The driver remained at the scene of an accident that injured a woman and two children until police finished their investigation.

  • Roe v Wade died with barely a whimper. But that’s not all

    Financial rewards given to those shredding the US constitution? That is the reality of the Texas law on abortion ‘As of a minute before midnight on 31 August, clinics in Texas were already turning patients away out of fear.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images For years, as the supreme court’s composition kept tilting right, reproductive rights have been squarely on the chopping block. Now they are on the auction block as well. Observers have speculated how today’s new ultra-right court would

  • Firefighters make progress defending Lake Tahoe

    Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds and searing temperatures they had feared failed to materialize. (Sept. 1)

  • NY frontline workers charged in alleged COVID-19 vaccine card scheme

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed charges against more than a dozen frontline workers who are suspected of being involved in an alleged scheme to provide forged COVID-19 vaccination cards.

  • Firefighters make progress against Lake Tahoe blaze, but dangerous conditions remain

    Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in the battle to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching forest fire after the stiff winds they had feared failed to materialize in the California-Nevada alpine region.

  • ‘On the brink:’ Two-thirds of KY hospitals face critical shortages of staff, supplies

    By Thursday afternoon, more than 89% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were occupied, leaving 160 available.

  • After being found guilty of assault, Fort Jackson Army sergeant leaving Columbia base

    “Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis has taken appropriate action in response to the conduct of Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland,” a spokesperson for the Army installation said.

  • Tax rise for 25 million to pay for social care

    Boris Johnson is next week expected to announce a manifesto-breaking tax hike to pay for the biggest overhaul in social care in a generation and bring down NHS waiting lists.

  • If Texas leaders want to protect life, where are masks, vaccines, resources for kids?

    Texas is ranked 46 out of 50 states for overall child well-being. Get your own house in order first before trying to dictate control over my body.

  • Archive: US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

    The 9/11 attacks changed America, and the world, forever. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, thousands will gather to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the worst attacks on U.S. soil since the Pearl Harbor attack. (Sept. 3)

  • Soulja Boy says he wants to fight Kanye West in the ring amid beef

    It may be Donda season, but Soulja Boy is not having it. In a recent interaction with TMZ, Soulja Boy […] The post Soulja Boy says he wants to fight Kanye West in the ring amid beef appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lawyer: Parkland suspect shouldn't be called 'the killer'

    Attorneys for the former student accused of murdering 17 at a Florida high school want prosecutors and their witnesses barred at trial from referring to him as “an animal,” “a thing,” “the killer” or in any manner they believe is derogatory. Nikolas Cruz's lead attorney also argued Wednesday that prosecutors and their witnesses should be barred at trial from calling the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland “the massacre,” “the schoolhouse slaughter," “an execution” or other “inflammatory” terms. Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Cruz should only be referred to by his name or as “the defendant" at trial and the shooting should be called “the incident,” “the tragedy,” the “mass shooting” or other neutral terms.

  • With Colyer out of the Kansas governor’s race, what’s ahead for Kelly, Schmidt?

    Establishment members of the Kansas Republican Party have coalesced around Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

  • 4th Chicago police officer arrested on excessive force charges within a month

    Prosecutors say Lt. Wilfredo Roman violated a teenager with a flashlight and told him, “that’s what you get for carjacking.” The day before, two officers accused of beating a teenager were in court; last month, another officer was charged in a subway station shooting.

  • Banning Old Cars Isn’t The Answer

    Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…

  • Milley may have undercounted number of Afghan forces who died in war with Taliban

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff appeared to undercount the number of U.S.-allied Afghan police and military forces who died in the war with the Taliban, putting the number at 60,000 dead — contradicting America's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who assessed that “at least” 66,000 Afghan troops were killed.

  • Man, 18, fatally shot by Lake Worth police officer in Fort Worth after car, foot chase

    Lake Worth police said the 18-year-old man was armed and pointed a gun at the officer.