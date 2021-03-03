‘Neanderthal thinking’: Biden criticises Texas and Mississippi governors for dropping coronavirus restrictions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(EPA)
(EPA)

Joe Biden has criticised the governors of Mississippi and Texas for ending their mask mandates and dropping restrictions on businesses during the public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” the president told reporters on Wednesday.

Despite the nation’s progress with vaccine distribution, including the president’s recent announcement that US supplies should support doses for every American by the end of May, “the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask and forget it,” he said.

“As of yesterday, we had lost 511,874 Americans,” he said. “We’re going to lose thousands more ... Getting a shot in someone’s arm and getting the second shot, [that is] going to take time, and it’s critical, critical, critical, critical that they follow the science. Wash your hands, hot water. Do it frequently, wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it.”

Read more: Follow live updates from the Biden administration

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters on Wednesday that “this entire country has paid the price for political leaders who ignored the science when it comes to the pandemic”, adding that the administration hopes that the states will continue to follow guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the president’s campaign to wear masks within the first 100 days of his administration.

“We’re asking people to listen to health experts, medical experts, the CDC, to [Dr Anthony Fauci], to others who are basing their recommendations on how to save people’s lives,” she said.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, both Republicans, announced that their states will drop mandates for their residents to wear masks to combat the transmission of Covid-19.

The states also will remove all other coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses, allowing businesses including restaurants to open at full capacity.

“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Governor Reeves said on Tuesday.

Texas has the third-highest coronavirus death toll after California and New York. More than 44,000 Texans have died from the disease.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Abbott announced that he was issuing an executive order to rescind his previous orders that set the restrictions.

“Effective next Wednesday, all business of any type, are allowed to open 100 per cent,” he said.

Louisiana, which sits between those states on the Gulf Coast, has not dropped restrictions.

Nationwide, coronavirus infections, deaths and hospitalisations have dropped from the peak of a deadly winter surge, but health officials have expressed concern that the decline has plateaued and have specifically warned against relaxing restrictions.

Read More

‘Psychopath’: Keith Olbermann faces backlash after saying vaccines shouldn’t be ‘wasted’ on Texas

Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

‘Reckless and dangerous’: Texas governor’s decision to abandon Covid safeguards sparks angry backlash

Recommended Stories

  • These People Spread COVID More Than Others, Says New Study

    Over the course of the pandemic, researchers have identified some people who are more likely to spread COVID-19 to others. One of the more obvious groups? Younger adults, who are less likely to show symptoms and more likely to socialize. However, researchers recently identified another more surprising group of people who are more likely to be superspreaders. Read on to find out who they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. People With a Higher BMI are More Likely to Spread COVID, Says StudyAccording to a new study published online February 9 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences people who have a higher body mass index (BMI) and are older in age are more likely to spread COVID-19 to others. Why? According to researchers, they exhale more respiratory droplets. David A. Edwards, Ph.D., founder and chief scientific officer of Sensory Cloud, Boston, Massachusetts, and formerly professor of bioengineering at Harvard University, Boston, and colleagues, measured respiratory particles exhaled by 194 healthy individuals and in eight primates who had been “experimentally infected” with SARS-CoV-2. They found that those in the top 18$ of BMI multiplied by age (BMI-years) exhaled 80 percent of the bioaerosols. Additionally, half of the group with the lowest BMI-years, exhaled significantly less than the other half with the highest BMI-years. "We have done a number of other studies over the last 9 months, and we always see this. The signature of superspreading of airborne infectious disease may be quite directly related to this phenotypical variation in exhaled respiratory droplets between individuals," Edwards told Medscape."Part of your immune system is your mucus. So, when you lose that barrier function, there's a weakening of the immune system. We think with all these factors ― [increasing] BMI, age, infection ― there's a correlation between weakened immunity and more respiratory droplets."Dr. Edwards believes that a product produced by his company—FEND ("fast emergency nasal defence")—could effectively suppress airway droplets in the nasal passages. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Biden: States ending mask mandates making 'big mistake'

    President Joe Biden said states like Texas and Mississippi are making a “big mistake” in ending their mask mandates. Biden encouraged social distancing, said it is “critical” that states “follow the science.”

  • Biden slams states lifting mask mandates: "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking"

    States that are relaxing coronavirus restrictions are making "a big mistake," President Biden told reporters on Wednesday, adding: "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking."Driving the news: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday he will end all coronavirus restrictions via executive order, although some businesses are continuing to ask patrons to wear face masks. Mississippi is lifting its mask mandate for all counties Wednesday, per Gov. Tate Reeves (R).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall across much of the U.S. and the Biden administration expects to produce enough vaccines for 300 million adults by the end of May.But CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned states on Monday that "now is not the time" to lift public health restrictions. While the average of 70,000 new infections and 2,000 daily deaths is nowhere near the extremely high levels recorded at the start of 2021, the figures are still a poor baseline to "stop a potential fourth surge" — especially with the threat posed by more contagious new variants, Walensky warned.What they're saying: "I hope everybody realizes by now, these masks make a difference. We're on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms," Biden said.Video courtesy of NBCLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Psychopath’: Keith Olbermann faces backlash after saying vaccines shouldn’t be ‘wasted’ on Texas

    The former sportscaster asked why the country is “wasting” vaccines on a state whose governor is lifting all virus precautions. Twitter’s reaction was swift.

  • Biden touts vaccines for all by May as Texas drops mask mandate

    Senior White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt tells MSNBC's Ari Melber the White House thinks "it's a mistake" for Texas to drop its mask mandate as coronavirus cases across the state surge.

  • Pangolin scales smuggling: a wildlife crime Uganda continues to battle

    East African nation has all four species of the most-trafficked mammal in the world

  • English COVID-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday. The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands. "The prevalence... in England continues to fall although the rate of decline has slowed," Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics, Imperial College London, told reporters, adding that prevalence needed to be lower to give the vaccine rollout the best chance of success.

  • Elon Musk tries to change name of Texas town with a tweet

    Elon Musk is eyeing a name change for Boca Chica, Texas, the Gulf Coast community where his company SpaceX is building its futuristic deep-space rocket. “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars.” A SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” recently about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and rename it the City of Starbase, said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino. In a statement, he said county commissioners have been notified of the discussions about Boca Chica, a small burg near the Mexican border where SpaceX’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline. “Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Trevino said in an interview. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so.” Renaming Boca Chica would further deepen Musk’s imprint on Texas. In addition to SpaceX’s activity, his automaker, Tesla, is building a massive factory in East Austin for its forthcoming electric pickup truck. The private Musk Foundation has moved to Austin from California, and Musk himself has said he has relocated Texas, though he still spends time in the Golden State.

  • New book claims Obama saw Biden’s White House run as ‘ageing politician having his last hurrah’

    A Biden aide puts the campaign strategy as: ‘You put your dumb uncle in the basement’

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Bowl purchased for $35 at Connecticut yard sale is rare Chinese artifact worth $500K

    Experts say the porcelain vessel dates back to 15th century Yongle Emperor

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • India woos Tesla with offer of lower costs

    India says it will offer incentives to ensure Tesla's cost of production in the country would be less than in China.The country's transport minister told Reuters it would be in return for Tesla making its vehicles there. His pitch comes weeks after Elon Musk's pioneering car firm registered a company in India.Sources familiar with the matter have said Tesla plans to start by importing and selling its Model 3 electric sedan.But Nitin Gadkari told Reuters that Tesla should "make the entire product in the country by hiring local vendors".Adding that India would then give higher concessions, although he didn't give any details on what they would be.He did however say that India would make the production costs for Tesla lower than in China.India wants to boost local manufacturing of EVs, batteries and other components to cut costly imports and curb pollution in its major cities.But India faces a big challenge to win a production commitment from Tesla.The country's fledgling EV market is still a long way behind China, where Tesla already makes cars.Just 5,000 electric vehicles were sold in India last year, versus over 1 million new energy cars in China. The automaker did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about its plans for India.

  • To make it in music, be prepared for the pitfalls

    Why a handbook for artists hoping to enter the music industry gives frank advice on mental health.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Watchdog agency says 2020 census is still on high-risk list

    A watchdog agency on Tuesday again classified the 2020 census as high risk because of efforts last fall by the Trump administration to shorten the door-knocking and data-processing phases of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The compressed time frame for data collection increased the risk of compromised data quality, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in its High-Risk Report. The GAO has classified the 2020 census as a high-risk area since 2017.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.