The White House: The visa issue shouldnt turn into war with the Russian people

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:10

The USA does not consider introducing visa restrictions against all Russians because of the war in Ukraine to be necessary.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, in an interview with Russian independent TV station Dozhd; European Pravda

Kirby stated that Washington has introduced restrictions on some Russians, since this instrument allows the US to hold Putin and his associates, as well as oligarchs and enthusiasts for Putin’s regime who are involved in the war, responsible for their actions.

"But we do not believe that holding all Russians accountable is a productive measure. We believe that we shouldn’t turn it into a war with the Russian nation. It is not the Russian nation that should be blamed. It is President Putin, his office and his regime who are waging this illegal and groundless war in Ukraine, and Russians shouldn’t suffer because of this", Kirby stated.

Background: On 31 August, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states decided to fully suspend the agreement about the simplified visa regime with Russia and ordered the European Commission to deal with millions of valid visas issued to Russians.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, supports this decision, on condition that it will be properly implemented.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, wants the visa ban to be included in the 8th EU sanctions package.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!