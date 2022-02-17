White House visitor logs from January 6 to be made available to House committee

Associated Press

The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. was not acting in his role as a deputized U.S. marshal at the time of the shooting, and the murder case against the deputy must remain in state court, a federal judge ruled Thursday in a victory for prosecutors who charged the deputy. Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. Goodson, who was Black, was shot as he entered his grandmother’s house following a dental appointment, according to his family and prosecutors. Meade did not have authority to arrest Goodson as a task force member and was not acting as a federal officer at the time, federal Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio ruled Thursday.