White House visitor logs from January 6 to be made available to House committee

President Biden has denied executive privilege for former President Trump's White House visitor logs from January 6, making them available to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the latest details.

