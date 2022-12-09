White House warns of deepening Russia and Iran military ties

Laura Kelly
·2 min read

The White House on Friday warned Russia and Iran are laying the groundwork for joint weapons production, citing U.S. intelligence surrounding Moscow and Tehran’s deepening military ties.

The warning comes as Russia has sourced explosive drones from Iran for use in Ukraine, targeting the country’s energy and electricity infrastructure; striking residential buildings, parks and streets; and killing and injuring civilians.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Moscow and Tehran “are considering the establishment of a joint production line for lethal drones in Russia.”

Unnamed Western officials have reportedly observed that Russia has depleted its drone stockpiles.

A public British intelligence assessment said drone strikes had stopped being reported since around Nov. 17, adding that Russia “has likely very nearly exhausted its current stock but will probably seek resupply.”

Kirby, in a briefing with reporters, said Russia has aspirations to work on a joint production line with Iran but that the U.S. does not have insight into how Iranians are weighing a decision to participate.

“As we get more information and more fidelity on all that that we can share with you we will,” Kirby said.

One benefit for Iran, Kirby added, is that Russia is prepared to offer Iran “an unprecedented level of military and technical support,” which could include Russia providing Iran with advanced military components.

Kirby would not detail what type of military materials Moscow would be able to provide Tehran. The U.S. has used sanctions to choke off funding sources Iran and its business ties abroad that it could be used for weapons development and its nuclear activity that could allow it to build a weapon of mass destruction.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly issues a statement supporting the U.S. assessment, adding that “The UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account.”

“Iran is now one of Russia’s top military backers,” Cleverly said.

“The UK is concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, allowing the regime to strengthen their weapons capability, further increasing the risk to both regional and international security.”

While the U.S. and outside experts say that they have not seen any indication Russia is helping Iran with its nuclear program, Kirby warned that the deepening military ties between Russia and Iran are leading to “a full-fledged defense partnership.”

“What I want to convey to everybody is the forest in front of us. Which is a deepening and a burgeoning defense partnership, nearly full-fledged here, between Russia and Iran,” he said.

“And I think it’s important because… this burgeoning relationship, partnership, between these two countries is not just bad for the people of Ukraine… but it’s dangerous for the region, for the Middle East region, for Iran’s neighbors.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • US: Russia looking to Iran to supply more drones, missiles

    Struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine, Moscow is looking to Iran once again to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles, according to two officials familiar with the matter. There is growing U.S. concern that Russia may seek to acquire additional advanced conventional weapons from Iran, according to a National Security Council official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence. The official said the administration is particularly concerned that Russia may seek to acquire surface-to-surface missiles from Iran.

  • Russia's Putin says more US prisoner swaps possible

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange, saying more swaps may be possible in the future.

  • Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025

    On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted

  • US sending $275 million in military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of ammunition and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials.its ongoing war with Russia, according to U.S. officials. The total aid amount is smaller than most of the recent packages the U.S. has delivered, and it comes as many military officials and experts predict a reduction in attacks during the winter. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia appears to be slowing its military activities to regroup and launch a new offensive when the weather warms.

  • Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends

    Roblox is adding two new ways for people who spend time in its virtual worlds to find old friends and make new ones. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently from other social networks and more traditional online games. For one, Roblox serves a much younger demographic, including tens of millions of kids under the age of 13 who use the app on a daily basis.

  • Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down

    Brodmann17, an Israeli computer vision technology startup that developed a novel approach to take on a marketplace dominated by Mobileye, shut down this week. Brodmann17's co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, "we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone." In a subsequent interview, Pinhas told TechCrunch that "there is a strong feeling of sorrow as we proved the technology, there is outstanding demand and we have customers in production."

  • Ireland's privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters

    Elon Musk's desire to stir conspiratorial shit up by giving select outsiders aligned with his conservative agenda access to Twitter systems and data could land the world's richest man in some serious doodoo with regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform's prior approach to content moderation.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching

    When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. "We're letting the market price this round" is a confident reply, but it’s only appropriate if you've actually gathered substantial data points from other investors — and can fire back with a few questions of your own, says Evan Fisher, founder of Unicorn Capital. Instead of going in cold, he advises founders to pre-pitch investors for their next round and use takeaways from those conversations to shape current valuations.

  • Ukrainians return to former frontline village

    STORY: This is what's left of Oleksandr Hupalo's home."There was hell in here," he says.He's among a small group of Ukrainians who have returned to Posad-Pokrovske - a village in Kherson.It was once the war's front line.Liudmyla Hupalo says over 3,000 people used to live here.Less than 200 have come back.“Some come, repair their house and leave. The ones that still have something to save, they save it. The ones that have nothing to save and have no place to live, they don’t come back. My parents’ house is gone, completely ruined. There is some roof left above my house, but it is still scary to look at.”When Russian forces advanced earlier this year, people fled in a mass westward exodus.Over the past month -- since Ukraine's army recaptured the provincial capital and surrounding territory -- people have been slowly returning to homes damaged or reduced to rubble by Russian shells.Nearby, farmer Vasyl Oliinyk surveys his property.He says Russian forces destroyed his farming equipment -- and his livelihood.“I have no idea what to do, what to begin with. You see with your own eyes – everything is destroyed."Back at home, he fires up one of the wood stoves sent in to help villagers cope with the bitter cold.But it's still a far cry from a return to normal.

  • Look Back In Anger: Will Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Set The Agenda For This Year’s International Oscar Race?

    Strange as it may seem, the Oscar for Best International Feature tends to go to movies that are universal rather than geographically specific. Last year’s winner Drive My Car spoke more about mankind’s default setting to loneliness than it did about the specifics of relationship dynamics in modern Japan, just as the Danish drunks in […]

  • Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

    Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters. The group, which also includes Austria, Denmark, Estonia and Luxembourg, laid out their red lines on the proposed EU-wide gas price cap, which countries are aiming to approve at a Dec. 13 meeting of energy ministers in Brussels. The European Commission last month proposed a price cap that would kick in if the front-month contract on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility exceeds 275 euros/MWh for two weeks and is also 58 euros higher than a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference price for 10 days.

  • Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

    Microsoft today announced that it acquired Lumenisity, a U.K.-based startup developing "hollow core fiber (HCF)" technologies primarily for data centers and ISPs. Microsoft says that the purchase, the terms of which weren't disclosed, will "expand [its] ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure" and "serve Microsoft’s cloud platform and services customers with strict latency and security requirements." HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable.

  • Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills

    Amazon is ending support for a program that allowed patients to share HIPAA-protected health information with healthcare organizations through Alexa. The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). Amazon launched the program with six healthcare organizations, including Boston Children's Hospital, Livongo, Swedish Health Connect, Cigna Health Today, Atrium Health and Express Scripts.

  • Jill Biden, Fauci urge seniors to get COVID booster before holidays: 'Don't wait'

    The White House on Friday urged older Americans to get their bivalent COVID-19 shots now in order to be protected in time for the holiday season. "These moments seem even more precious now knowing what it's like to lose them to a deadly disease that kept us apart," first lady Jill Biden said at a town hall alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

  • UN passes resolution to curb space debris from anti-satellite missile tests

    The UN General Assembly passed a resolution designed to deter nations from blowing up satellites that create space debris.

  • No Modi-Putin summit this year after they met in September- Indian govt source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual in-person summit this year, an Indian government source said on Friday, after the two held discussions on the sidelines of an event in September. Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day that the decision to cancel the summit was taken after veiled threats by Putin to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. The government source, who declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter, said the decision not to hold a summit was taken much earlier and that the nuclear angle was not a factor.

  • Ukrainian refugees struggle to find work in US, some agencies want government to extend stay

    Many Ukrainian refugees have relocated to the United States amid Russia's war, but some are struggling to find work and concerned about eventually being required to return home.

  • Surveillance video shows shooting in Downtown Detroit that left 4 injured

    Surveillance video released by Detroit police showed a drive-by shooting in Downtown Detroit that left four men hurt. It happened in front of the Westin Book Cadillac hotel, but police say it was not related to the hotel or any of its businesses.

  • Putin says West's desire for global dominance increases conflict risks

    "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said. The Russian leader was speaking in a video message to a summit of defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and a group of ex-Soviet countries that was published by the Kremlin. "They deliberately multiply chaos and aggravate the international situation," Putin said.

  • Kyiv mayor Klitschko says he's working to avoid an 'apocalypse' winter after Zelenskyy scolded him over his heating shelters

    "The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature," the Kyiv mayor said.