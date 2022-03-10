White House warns of 'severe' hit to COVID-19 response after funding dropped

·2 min read


The White House on Wednesday warned of "severe consequences" for the country's COVID-19 response after Congress stripped funding to fight the virus out of a government funding package.

The Biden administration warned that without the additional funding, testing capacity will start declining this month, potentially requiring months of ramp up if a new variant causes another surge.

In May, the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments will run out, and in September, the supply of antiviral pills like Pfizer's highly-effective Paxlovid will be exhausted. The White House previously noted orders need to be placed well in advance.

"Simply put, failing to take action now will have severe consequences for the American people," a White House official said Wednesday.

"We requested $22.5 billion for immediate needs to avoid severe disruptions to our COVID response, and we requested Congress provide these funds as emergency resources - as lawmakers have done multiple times on a bipartisan basis under the prior Administration," the official noted.

The $15.6 billion to fight COVID-19, already less than the White House request, was removed from the must-pass government funding bill earlier on Wednesday, though, amid a partisan fight.

Senate Republicans have insisted that the funding be offset with cuts elsewhere, pointing to the billions already provided in pandemic funding.

It appeared that there was a bipartisan deal on the $15.6 billion, offset in part by rescinding some state aid provided in an earlier relief bill. But some House Democrats objected to their states losing out on some relief funds, even though Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) noted that all states would still receive at least 91 percent of their expected total.

Those objections led Democratic leaders to ultimately remove the COVID-19 funding, with Pelosi calling it "heartbreaking."

It is now unclear how the funds can make it into law. Without the state relief offsets, Senate Republicans object, and with them, some House Democrats object.

House Democrats plan to vote on a separate COVID-19 funding bill without the offsets, but that is set to be blocked by Senate Republicans.

Amid the funding fight, the ability to respond to a future variant and surge could suffer. The stripped-out funds also included $5 billion for the global COVID-19 response, including vaccinating people in other countries, which would help stop new variants from forming. Advocates had already criticized the $5 billion as insufficient for the global response.

The White House had also said $22.5 billion was only enough for the short term, and it anticipated coming back to Congress for more money in the future, which is also sure to be a heavy lift to pass.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Legislature approves creation of police force to investigate voter fraud

    Florida legislators passed a Republican-backed bill Wednesday that would establish an office to pursue reports of election crimes, while creating a separate police force for investigations, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

  • COVID prevalence rising among over-55s in England - study

    COVID-19 cases were rising among the over-55s in England, a study found on Thursday, with increased social contact, waning of booster protection and a more contagious subvariant of Omicron possibly driving an increase in hospitalisations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February lifted the last coronavirus restrictions in England and abolished a legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus. Johnson took those steps after Omicron peaked at the start of the year without causing a wave of hospitalisations and deaths to overwhelm the health service, which he attributed to the booster programme and Omicron's lower severity.

  • Britain impounds private jet suspected of Russian link

    Britain has impounded a private jet it suspects of being linked to a Russian oligarch, and tightened aviation sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means

    President Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining a plan to regulate cryptocurrency. Biden’s crypto order was in the making for several weeks. But it’s unrelated to the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic sanctions the West imposed on Russia in recent days. While some feared the executive order might harm bitcoin and the blockchain … The post Biden issues crypto executive order – here’s what it means appeared first on BGR.

  • Pence took Trump-donor Miriam Adelson’s private jet to Israel

    Mike Pence flew to Israel this week on the private jet owned by arguably the most powerful donor in Republican politics, Miriam Adelson, two sources familiar with the situation told Axios.Why it matters: The former vice president, who fell out with Donald Trump because he refused the former president's demands to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election result, is contemplating challenging Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Stephanie Grisham Reveals Chilling Reason Donald Trump Admired Vladimir Putin

    The former White House press secretary imagined how Trump would respond to an invasion.

  • Fox News Reporter In Ukraine Rebuts Colleague Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On War Coverage

    The journalist offered a reality check after Gutfeld suggested the crisis in Ukraine is being portrayed in a one-sided way by the media to generate profit.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Denmark says sorry for taking Greenland children in 1950s social experiment

    Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.

  • Donald Trump takes new $100 million loan on Trump Tower; re-fi was handled by San Diego bank headed by GOP donor

    Donald Trump has re-financed the mortgage on Trump Tower. The $100 million loan was handled by Axos Bank in San Diego; CEO Gregory Garrabrants is a donor.

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions

    Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelensky Worth?

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from...

  • Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

    When Russian tourist Konstantin Ivanov tried to draw money from his home bank account at a cash machine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the transaction was blocked. Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on its citizens overseas, who have been left scrambling to find cash or turn to crypto transactions to get by. About 1,150 Russians entered Indonesia in January 2022, according to data from the statistics bureau.

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar

  • A $600 million superyacht linked to the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has left a Spanish shipyard after undergoing repairs since 2021

    Abramovich hasn't yet come under US or EU sanctions against oligarchs who have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Ukraine posts image of dog tag it said belonged to a killed mercenary from the Wagner Group, said to be charged with assassinating Zelenskyy

    The Russian militia group is believed to be funded by a Putin ally. Reports say its mercenaries were ordered to hunt and kill Ukraine's president.

  • The crew of a Russian oligarch's $600 million superyacht was fired after sanctions meant wages couldn't be paid, reports say

    Alisher Usmanov is worth an estimated $18.4 billion and has been described by the EU as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs."

  • China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine

    STORY: Chinese President Xi Jinping came out with his strongest statement yet regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling for “maximum restraint” and saying he is “pained to see the flames of war reignited in Europe,” Chinese state media reported Tuesday.Xi spoke at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and, according to China’s CCTV, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to prevent the conflict from "spinning out of control.”Macron in the meeting reminded Xi of the role that China must play as a member of the U.N. security council….China has refused to condemn Russia's actions outright and last month abstained from a Security Council vote seeking to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and demand it withdraw its forces.China has also referred to Western sanctions against Russia as illegal – and in the meeting Xi expressed concern over the impact sanctions may have on the stability of global finance, energy supplies, transportation and supply chains.The friendship between China and Russia strengthened last month when Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on the same day that the two countries declared a "no limits" strategic partnership….But that relationship has become awkward for China as the war in Ukraine escalates.CIA director William Burns told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he thinks Xi and others among China’s leadership are “unsettled” by what they’re seeing in Ukraine.“They did not anticipate the significant difficulties the Russians were going to run into. I think they’re unsettled by the reputational damage that can come from their close association with President Putin [FLASH]. I think they’re a little bit unsettled about the impact on the global economy and third I think they’re a little bit unsettled by the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together.”Meanwhile, Macron’s office said in a statement that Xi expressed support for French-German efforts to reach a ceasefire,and a German government spokesman said the three leaders agreed that their foreign ministers would coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.

  • Russia admits it sent young conscripts into its Ukraine war after Putin denied those troops were involved

    Some of the conscripts have been captured, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.