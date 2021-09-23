White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jenny Leonard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The goal is to alleviate bottlenecks that have idled U.S. car production and caused shortages of consumer electronics and to identify possible hoarding, she said in an interview.

Her team for months has sought clarity into how companies allocate their semiconductor supply. But previous meetings that convened firms from different industrial sectors haven’t led to increased transparency and many companies have refused to hand over business data to the government.

The Commerce Department is now asking companies to fill out questionnaires within 45 days providing supply chain information. The request is voluntary but Raimondo said she warned industry representatives that she might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their hands if they don’t respond.

“What I told them is, ‘I don’t want to have to do anything compulsory but if they don’t comply, then they’ll leave me no choice,’” she said. “I said today we’re evaluating all of our options right now, all the tools. I hope not to go there but we need to see some progress and we definitely need compliance.”

The production act gives the president broad authority to direct industrial production in crises. The Trump and Biden administrations each invoked it to hasten the production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and other pandemic-related medical supplies.

It isn’t clear precisely how Raimondo might use the law to obtain information from semiconductor manufacturers or their customers, and she didn’t name any specific companies.

A global shortage of chips that power everything from laptops to automobiles has continued to affect production in many industries, and finding medium- and long-term solutions has been a priority since President Joe Biden took office.

U.S. officials have repeatedly emphasized that the private sector must step up and provide more transparency if the government is to successfully address the shortage.

The Commerce chief and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese held meetings with companies Thursday to stress that point again. Raimondo said the first session “went very well” and participants were “extremely constructive.”

The information request -- and potential enforcement through DPA or other means -- is necessary because there’s a lack of trust among companies in the supply chain, she said.

“There’s allegations of certain consuming companies buying two or three times what they need and stockpiling,” Raimondo said. “So suppliers say, ‘We can’t get a handle on an accurate demand signal because consumers are stockpiling, so we don’t know what the accurate demand is.’ Some consumers are saying ‘We can’t get straight answers from suppliers, how come I was told I could have X and now I’m being told I can only have half of X?’”

Forcing companies to reveal details of their stockpiles would be of interest to investors. One of the biggest concerns about the industry’s massive run-up in revenue and earnings is that chip users are panic buying more than they need and that the resulting accumulation of unused inventory will cause a crash.

The issues facing the supply chain now largely center around the spread of the coronavirus delta variant in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and Vietnam, where semiconductor plants had to shut down because of outbreaks and are now operating at reduced capacity.

The Commerce and State Departments, along with embassies, will also set up an early alert system to ensure that virus-related disruptions in production can be addressed faster. The more formal process to react to such shutdowns replaces ad-hoc responses that have occurred over the last six months, a U.S. official said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

(updates with chart, after 13th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Worsening Chip Woes to Cost Automakers $210 Billion in Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of the intractable semiconductor shortage has ballooned by more than 90%, pushing the total hit to 2021 revenue for the world’s automakers to $210 billion.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Futu

  • 24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) rose 61.8% to $16.55 in pre-market trading. The company disclosed that shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) rose 37.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 21.3% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last mont

  • Best Stocks to Buy Now October 2021

    Outliers are the stocks that outperform the rest of the market for 100 years. They simply trounce the big averages because they possess great fundamentals and attract Big Money players.

  • New York City Council Passes Sweeping Food Delivery Protections

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City lawmakers passed a set of bills aimed at improving working conditions and pay for app-based workers, becoming one of the first cities in the U.S. to significantly regulate the food delivery industry dominated by DoorDash Inc., Grubhub and Uber Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polari

  • Mothers Are Postponing the Return to Work. Amazon and Other Companies Are Trying to Bring Them Back.

    JOURNAL REPORTS: LEADERSHIP Working hasn’t worked well lately for many U.S. mothers. About 3.5 million mothers living with school-age youngsters lost their jobs, took leave or left the labor market when Covid-19 hit last year, Census Bureau data show.

  • Chip Crisis Worsens for Automakers

    Sep.23 -- The cost of the semiconductor shortage has ballooned, pushing the total hit to revenue for the world’s carmakers to $210 billion. That is the latest dire forecast from AlixPartners which says the industry will build 7.7 million fewer vehicles in 2021 due to the chip crisis. Bloomberg’s Craig Trudell reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Oil Rises With Shrinking U.S. Supplies and Broader Market Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after U.S. crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018 amid a global energy crunch expected to increase demand. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Hou

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Slams Into 200 Day EMA

    The British pound has rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA of course is an area that attracts a lot of attention.

  • Analysis-Climate and COVID cast shadow over jet demand outlook

    Jetmakers see strong demand for airliners even as the industry braces for tough new environmental measures, but some financiers have raised doubts over forecasts that the $150 billion industry will return to pre-COVID growth in just a few years. Lessors and underwriters of securities that finance aircraft purchases met in London this week to survey COVID damage and contemplate the impact of moves to combat climate change through regulation and new technology. After trimming forecasts at the height of the pandemic, Boeing last week increased its 20-year demand forecast, citing the swift U.S. economic recovery.

  • Nike Misses Q1 Revenue Estimates, Shares Fall

    Nike shares dropped in extended trading on Thursday and fell about 3% in the hour after it released earnings.

  • Nike Stock Dips On Mixed Earnings Amid Footwear Supply Crunch

    Nike earnings beat Q1 views late Thursday, but supply-chain headwinds hurt the sports apparel giant's sales. Nike stock edged lower late.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • GE Healthcare makes $1.45B acquisition to extend its ultrasound business

    GE Healthcare's ultrasound business, which has its leadership hub in metro Milwaukee, acquired a Boston-area firm for $1.45 billion that the company said would add a fast-growing area of surgical visualization to GE’s pre- and post-operation ultrasound capabilities.

  • Nike warns on holiday delays, cuts full-year sales estimate

    (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Thursday cut its fiscal 2022 sales expectations and said it expects delays during the holiday shopping season, blaming a supply chain crunch that has left it with soaring freight costs and products stuck in transit. Months-long factory closures in Vietnam, where about half of all Nike footwear is manufactured, have piled more pressure on global supply chains already reeling from the impact of the pandemic. The Beaverton, Oregon-based company's shares, which are down about 9% from their record high hit in August, fell 3.3% in extended trading after it said it now expects a mid-single-digit increase in full-year sales growth, versus the low-double-digit increase it had previously estimated.

  • Boeing ups outlook on demand from China that will drive Wichita work

    A half-share of just the narrow-body market by Boeing will translate to years of work in the Air Capital.

  • 38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

    Gainers MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) shares jumped 101% to $14.87 following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) gained 60% to $4.1901 after the company highlighted publication in Cancer Nanotechnology of preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of TTX-MC138 in metastatic breast cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) jumped 20.5% to $7.44. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporatio

  • Bitcoin ETF could arrive as soon as October

    Bitcoin ETFs could arrive by the end of October, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence says.

  • Sen. Susan Collins won't back abortion rights bill, arguing it contains 'extreme' language

    Sen. Susan Collins won't back abortion rights bill, arguing it contains 'extreme' language