White House weighs unique strategy – combining military aid for Israel and Ukraine

The White House and the U.S. Congress are actively discussing the possibility of combining military aid to Israel with additional funding for Ukraine, NBC News reported on Oct. 10, citing officials from the administration and two pro-Ukraine lawmakers from the Republican Party.

Lawmakers from both parties who support providing additional assistance to Ukraine have proposed this approach as a potential way to secure funding for Kyiv, despite resistance from some members of the Republican Party in the U.S. Congress.

A group of conservatives in the House of Representatives strongly opposes new funding for Ukraine, as requested by the White House. However, allocating additional aid to Israel after attacks by Hamas militants on Israelis does not face the same level of opposition among members of the U.S. Congress.

The White House is currently evaluating the "political viability" of such a method, said an administration representative, acknowledging that the final decision will be up to Congress.

John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, stated that the needs of both countries are important, and the United States is "large enough, big enough, economically viable and vibrant enough country to be able to support both.”

Despite the U.S. administration already providing military aid to Israel, the White House expects that congressional action will be required for additional aid that may be needed by the country.

A representative of the administration stated that during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to address Israel's requests "in the coming days and weeks."

One Republican senator told NBC News that he expects Israel and Ukraine to be linked in a future spending bill.

"I really believe there should be an additional that includes aid to Israel, as well as Ukraine, given the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks," the senator said.

These discussions have arisen because the House passed a short-term spending bill to avoid a shutdown, but it did not include any funding for Ukraine.

However, with strong support from the Democratic Party and significant backing from the Republican Party, there is broad consensus between the two parties on providing aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican and a staunch supporter of Ukraine and Israel, drew some parallels on Monday. "As we've seen in Ukraine, an inability to act decisively can prolong conflict and increase the cost of war. Israel's needs in this conflict will differ from Ukraine's," he said.

Another U.S. official stated that the White House believes its ability to support Israel will not affect its ability to support Ukraine. However, the administration is likely to have to replenish supplies of anything that has been provided to Israel in the near future.

A factor that may help address any concerns in the U.S. regarding supplies is that Israel and Ukraine have different air defense systems with varying capabilities, so they do not compete for exactly the same military support, the official added.

War in Israel – What is known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Palestinian militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

As a result, nearly 1,000 people have lost their lives in Israel. Over 100 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 may have killed approximately 260 people at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festival goers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

On Oct. 9, the Israeli military managed to regain control of all the towns on the border with the Gaza Strip, but Hamas militants may still be there. The Israeli army launched an offensive.

Later, on Oct. 9, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they were completing the clearing of the south of the country from Hamas units.

So far, two Ukrainian women have been reported dead. Reports that three more Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the Gaza Strip are being verified.

