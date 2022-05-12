White House welcomes Finland, Sweden NATO moves

The White House welcomes reports that Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. (May 12)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland: NATO would ramp up security in Baltic Sea

    STORY: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine has altered the European and Finnish security environment,” Haavisto said, addressing EU lawmakers via video link. However, Finland is not facing an immediate military threat.""Should Finland decide to apply, the accession of Finland would strengthen the security and stability of the Baltic Sea region and northern Europe."

  • Exclusive-Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid, offer security, diplomats say

    NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security. During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate U.S. and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they said. Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO's collective defence clause - that an attack on one ally is an attack on all - until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

  • The costly flip side of India becoming an important wheat exporter

    Wheat prices have risen sharply by 15-20% over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the government slashed the production target by 5.7%.

  • Duchess of Cambridge 'thrilled' to successfully help student finish Times crossword

    The Duchess of Cambridge was "thrilled" to get it right.

  • Elizabeth Olsen Became ‘Frustrated’ with MCU Contract, Had to Turn Down Oscar-Nominated Roles

    "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being."

  • How much will Comcast’s Universal Orlando Resort spend to build new Epic Universe theme park?

    The new Epic Universe campus is expected to have multiple hotels on property, including one rumored to be built within the future theme park.

  • Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan. Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine. “If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 10: Carla Esparza, Charles Oliveira, Ryan Bader move up P4P list

    Check out the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings following UFC 274, Bellator 280 and 2022 PFL 3.

  • Finland, worried by Russian invasion of Ukraine, moves to join NATO; Kremlin warns of response

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", its president and prime minister said on Thursday, in a historic policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has partly tried to justify its invasion of Ukraine as a means to protect itself from NATO's eastwards expansion. However, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for Helsinki's decision.

  • U.S. citizen tells of tearful reunion after Ukraine rescue mission

    A U.S. citizen who says he was held captive and beaten by Russian forces in Ukraine before being rescued by a private volunteer group spoke of his relief at reaching safety in Poland, describing his ordeal as an example of war crimes. Kirillo Alexandrov, 27, crossed the Polish border in the early hours of Wednesday and had an emotional reunion with his mother, who had contacted Florida-based nonprofit organisation Project Dynamo in the hope they could rescue her son. "Once we crossed the Polish border... a thousand-pound boulder just fell off my back," Alexandrov told Reuters in an interview, describing the moment he saw his tearful mother as "bittersweet".

  • German government denies intent to activate Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia after gas flow from Ukraine slows

    Energy Ministry spokesperson says the shortfall is being partly compensated for through increased supplies from Norway and the Netherlands.

  • Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

    South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce next week that it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to a U.S. official familiar with the anticipated announcement. Hyundai is finalizing those plans as President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week as part of his first visit to Asia during his presidency.

  • NFL Schedule released Thursday

    NFL Schedule released Thursday

  • Vladimir Putin’s Nato own goal has brought a sea change in European security

    Finland's decision to apply for Nato membership marks a spectacular own goal by Vladimir Putin.

  • Why Utah Democrats Decided to Back Evan McMullin Over One of Their Own

    "We've never seen anything like this in Utah,” says a Republican state senator.

  • China Faces 'Tsunami' of Covid Infection That Could Swamp the System

    A new study suggests 1.55 million people could die if China abandons zero-Covid, with the intensive-care system needing 15.6 times existing capacity.

  • Emmy Rossum Recalls First Time She Saw Angelyne’s Billboard (Exclusive)

    ‘Angelyne’ debuts May 19 on Peacock.

  • Finns welcome NATO membership announcement

    STORY: President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement they hoped that the steps still needed for a decision would "be taken rapidly within the next few days". Neighbor Sweden is expected to follow suit."I think it's a great thing because it will bring more safety to Finland against Russian aggression and it also shows Russia that there are consequences for what you do," said Helsinki resident Niko Ohvo.The decision by the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained throughout the Cold War would be one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades.Finland and Sweden are the two biggest EU countries that had stayed out of NATO, and Finland's 800-mile border will more than double the frontier between the U.S.-led alliance and Russia.Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO, threatening "serious military and political consequences".In Helsinki, Jyrki Uuraasmaa said joining NATO was the best "security" solution."Russia have been threatening us so many times, now again, so it's absolutely that we should join NATO because, you know, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started it, so he is affecting that we are joining NATO now," he said.Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has caused a shift in public opinion in the Nordic region, with political parties that had backed neutrality for generations now coming to embrace the view that Russia is a menace.

  • The Late Show on pause following Stephen Colbert’s COVID “recurrence”

    There will be no Late Show for the second day in a row thanks to COVID. How can this be? Why isn’t the pandemic over? Despite what you’ve heard, we’re still in the middle of this thing and crossing another grim milestone this week: One million COVID deaths in America and six million worldwide. And that’s just reported deaths.

  • University of Florida police investigating defaced mascot statues on campus

    UF police searching for a person of interest in connection with two vandalized statues that were covered in red and black paint Wednesday.