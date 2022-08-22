White House: We'll Get an Answer On Student Debt Soon

Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

September 1st is only eight days away, but millions of federal student loan borrowers still don’t know whether the Biden administration will continue the federal pause on student loan debt that’s been in place since March of 2020.

On Sunday, Education Secretary Michael Cardona, gave us the tiniest glimpse into when the Biden administration will let borrowers know, telling Meet The Press that they’ll make an announcement in the “next week or so.”

Read more

Unsurprisingly, student loan debt holders, who next Thursday could have to start collectively paying back over a trillion dollars in debt, are feeling uneasy.

“Someone said we’re having a student loan reveal party on September 1 because no one knows what’s going on,” wrote one twitter user on Monday.

Someone said we're having a student loan reveal party on September 1 because no one knows what's going on 😂 — Elder Emo 🇭🇳 (@pennyroo_) August 22, 2022

The uncertainty about what will happen to student loan debt, including whether Biden will make good on his promise to cancel $10 thousand worth of federal debt per person, is clearly being felt across the board for borrowers.

But as folks on twitter like Washington, DC council member Janeese Lewis George, and others have pointed out, like almost every issue in this country, student debt has a disproportionate impact on Black Americans, and especially on Black women.

Black Americans not only have more student loan debt than other groups, they are also three times more likely to default on their loans, according to the Brookings Institute.

Black women in particular, carry the heaviest burden when it comes to student loan debt.

Story continues

Black women have more debt than any other group, carrying an average of more than $38,000 of federal student loan debt, according to the Education Trust. Black women with masters degrees, also held far more debt than their peers, with an average student loan burden of over $58,000.

So why do Black women carry so much more debt, well, experts at the American Association for College Age Women, argue that it’s because women of color who take out student loans tend to make less money than their male peers, meaning they take longer to pay off loans on average and accrue more interest on their debts.

A quick snapshot of the pay gap between Black women with college degrees and other groups is pretty telling.

Black women aged 25-64 with a bachelor’s degree or higher working full-time had a median earnings of $60,681 in 2020, compared to $91,805 for white men, $75,329 for Black men, and $67,324 for white women, according to Education Trust.

We’ll likely know this week whether the Biden administration plans to extend the student debt pause another month. But for Black Americans with student debt, especially if they’re Black women, the financial stakes of Biden’s decision are undeniably higher.