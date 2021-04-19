  • Oops!
Biden administration contacting cities, states over possible unrest when Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·2 min read
WASHINGTON – The White House is in communication with state and local authorities about preparations for potential protests following a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Mondaythe administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" across the country about potential protests after a verdict is released.

"Our objective is to ensure there is space for peaceful protest," Psaki said, adding, "this country has gone through an extensive period, especially for the Black community, of pain, trauma and exhaustion," during the trial and amid other recent high-profile police killings of unarmed Black people.

Asked whether the White House had discussed deploying National Guard troops to address potential unrest, Psaki said "there is a range of conversations about how to ensure that, no matter what the outcome, there is space for peaceful protest," declining to specify what measures the White House would be willing to take.

Psaki declined to note whether President Joe Biden, who has expressed indignation at the death of George Floyd, would be disappointed by an acquittal of the former officer.

Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man whose neck was held under Chauvin's knee for over nine minutes. Video of the incident posted online caused historic international protests against systemic racism and calls for racial justice.

Large-scale protests across the country after Floyd's death turned violent in some instances, prompting governors to activate National Guard troops in over 21 states.

Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the Trump administration mobilized dozens of federal law enforcement agencies to crack down on protestors across the country, including in a high-profile incident of peaceful protestors being tear-gassed at Lafayette Square, a block north of the White House. At the time, Barr called the moves a necessary "show of force."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's administration, cities prep for Derek Chauvin verdict

