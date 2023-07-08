White House's Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Reporter For 'Irresponsible' Cocaine Question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday went after a New York Post reporter over what she described as an “incredibly irresponsible” question about cocaine found in the White House.

Jean-Pierre criticized the Post’s Caitlin Doornbos after she asked whether President Joe Biden’s family had any ties to a plastic bag of powder discovered Sunday near the Situation Room, a room that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said isn’t being used due to construction.

“Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?” said Doornbos.

“We’ve answered this question, litigated this question for the last two days, exhaustively,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so I’ve got to call that out here. And I have been very clear. I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question.”

She added that the Biden family was at Camp David over the weekend and returned to the White House on Tuesday, well after the cocaine was discovered.

“So, to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre said.

