White House's removal of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot production from Emergent plant won't affect its dose output: official

FILE PHOTO: Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government's removal of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 shot production from Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Baltimore manufacturing facility does not suggest it has any concerns about the vaccine's safety or effectiveness and will not impact its output of doses, a White House official said on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ordered Johnson & Johnson to take charge of production at Emergent and for Emergent to stop making AstraZeneca's shots after the contract manufacturer made an error that ruined 15 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"This is a decision that HHS made with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in complete collaboration," White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters during a press conference.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates." In prepared remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Yellen said she also would use her participation in International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings this week to advance discussions on climate change, improve vaccine access and encourage countries to support a strong global recovery.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

    The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip. Company shares jumped 6% Monday and pulled the shares of rival cruise lines hire as well. Shares Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group gained nearly 5% and more than 3%, respectively.

  • Turkey: Ex-admirals derided for statement on straits treaty

    A group of retired Turkish admirals came under fire Sunday for issuing a statement that government officials tied to Turkey’s history of military coups. The 103 former navy officers criticized a suggestion that Turkey could withdraw from the international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay compared the statement’s signatories to “cowards whistling in a graveyard.”

  • Prayer vigil called for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

    Fans of rapper DMX announced a prayer vigil to be held on Monday outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. "Prayer for DMX" was set for 5 p.m. EDT in front of White Plains Hospital, said supporters using the hashtag #PrayerForDMX. A hospital spokeswoman declined to release his condition or even confirm to Reuters that DMX, 50, who was born Earl Simmons, was a patient there, citing privacy laws.

  • Crews scramble to drain waste water reservoir on brink of collapse in Tampa Bay

    The worsening leak in the containment wall at Piney Point waste water reservoir, which holds 480 million gallons, prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on Saturday over concerns that stacks of phosphogypsum waste, primarily from fertilizer manufacturing, could collapse and cause dangerous flooding at the site. At least 30 people had been evacuated to local hotels for shelter, Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said on Sunday. A full breach could have flooded the surrounding area with a 20-foot wall of water, officials said.

  • Jordan Spieth breaks through for first win in 3 years just ahead of Masters

    Jordan Spieth had been lost in the woods for some time, but after a solid start to the season, he finally bagged his first win in three years.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief 51 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • Action Bronson lost 130 pounds with strict diet and exercise because he felt his weight 'wasn't a good message'

    After years of indulgent eating on the show "F--k, That's Delicious," host Action Bronson decided to work out and eat healthy during the pandemic.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

    Two more terms as president means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Economic blackmail": McConnell condemns corporate backlash to Georgia voting law

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement Monday accusing U.S. corporations that oppose the GOP-sponsored law curbing voting access in Georgia of using "economic blackmail to spread disinformation."Why it matters: Dozens of CEOs and corporations have spoken out in the wake of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signing the new law, which institutes strict new ID requirements, gives the Republican-controlled state legislature more control over elections, and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany of the statements of opposition came after activists threatened to boycott Georgia-based corporations, such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.The MLB announced last week that it would move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta as a result of the new restrictions.What he's saying: “We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people," McConnell said in the statement."The President has claimed repeatedly that state-level debates over voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody actually believes this," he continued."Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.'"McConnell points to a Washington Post fact-check that debunked a claim by President Biden that the Georgia law "ends voting hours early," and he calls it "the big lie" — a phrase frequently used by Democrats to describe former President Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell argued."Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order. "Driving the news: McConnell's statement comes just two days after Trump urged his followers to boycott corporations that have spoken out against Georgia's voting restrictions. Trump specifically targeted MLB, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

    The actor and singer shared what Lopez is really like behind the scenes.

  • Fauci says we may be able to go to a movie theater without having to wear masks in 'late fall or early winter'

    Fauci was asked in a Politico interview when he thought people would be able to gather in a movie theater without masks.

  • Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged for 8 years - here's a timeline of their relationship

    Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship kicked off after Johnson was paired with her mom at a golf tournament in 2009.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • NASA reveals more hidden Easter eggs aboard Mars rover

    On Easter Sunday, NASA announced two more Easter eggs hidden onboard everyone's favorite rover.