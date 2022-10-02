White House's Sullivan meets Ukraine's Yermak in Istanbul, pledges U.S. support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, in Istanbul on Sunday and pledged Washington's steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said.

The two discussed the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and Ukraine's continued work with the United Nations to export food to the world," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Sandra Maler)